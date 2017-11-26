Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal gives it back to Karan Patel for insulting her

Two days ago, On Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta’s team saw a huge divide. While Vikas’ team was quarrelling, Hina, Sapna and Luv were celebrating their fights! Hina’thanked god’ they were divided and Luv and Sapna danced away. The divide in Vikas’ team was all because of Hina who removed Akash Dadlani from Captaincy, so that he would get angry at Puneesh for not choosing him over Hiten, despite being good friends. Her scheming way caused fights in other team. Also, she refused to accept Vikas’ apologies. This did not go down well on Vikas’ friend, Karan Patel. He usually always expresses support whenever needed and he did it this time as well. He tweeted this after the episode – Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul. This was obviously directed at Hina Khan. Now, her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal has got back at him with a fitting reply. Also Read; Bigg Boss 11 25th November 2017 Episode 56 LIVE updates: Salman Khan walks out on Akash and Puneesh

‘Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan? Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge.’

Last night on Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Kha questioned Hina and asked her why she didn’t tell Shilpa about Priyank’s insulting comment when she conveniently chose to tell Sapna about Puneesh’ massy-classy comment. She tried to justify that in the past she has tried to stop the guys but Salman Khan asked to talk about now. She got hyper and tried hard to save face. But Salman Khan would hear nothing of it. Salman also gave it off to Priyank for making such comments. Tonight, The Race 3 team will land up on the sets. The housemates are all set to have a gala time with Jacqueline Fernandez and the others.