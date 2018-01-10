Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan to enter the house? Hina Khan knows what to make for him

It’s just a few days away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 and seems all the contestants are trying their best to impress the Dabangg Salman Khan. In the latest unseen footage of Voot, we see the finalists are assuming that Salman might enter the Bigg Boss house and they are leaving no stone unturned to please Salman Khan by making delicacies for him. In the video, we see Hina Khan is discussing with Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta of how other contestants in the previous seasons have tried to please Salman by making tea or coffee for him.

Hina Khan suggests that since Salman Khan loves sweet dishes especially Gajar Halwa, she will make for him. Akash Dadlani even mimicked the Sultan actor, when Hina Khan said how much he loved that sweet dish. Continuing the discussion they remember how earlier Salman Khan shouted the chef when he made custard apple which was actually liked by all the contestants. The contestants also discussed other sweet dishes which were served to them like sewai and cream-roll. While Akash seemed to be craving about sewai, Hina said for her the best sweet dish will always be custard apple. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Ekta Kapoor LASHES out at rumours that claim she threatened makers to make Vikas Gupta the winner)

Surprisingly, Shilpa Shinde, who is considered to be one of the strongest contenders and always handles kitchen work was missing in the conversation. At the recent press conference, we saw that the Bigg Boss house has been divided into two groups, with one being Puneesh and Shilpa and another group include Akash, Hina and Vikas. Since Akash Dadlani has been evicted now, it’ll be interesting to see the current scenario, where the final four will deal with each other