Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan has been in the news lately especially when it was announced that Fatima Sana Shaikh will be playing the lead opposite Aamir. There have been rumours that Fatima has been given the role only because Aamir recommended her. However, is that true? The actor’s wife, Kiran Rao, finally spilled some beans on Fatima’s casting, when, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she said, “We don’t deal with casting. Aamir, Adi and Victor decided the casting so they must have given it a good thought because it’s a big film. There has to be merit or else they wouldn’t take risk with such a big film.” There you go…Kiran Rao has finally cleared the air about Fatima’s casting in the film, although we don’t really know how many would actually believe it. (ALSO READ: 5 revelations made by Fatima Sana Shaikh ahead of shooting Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan)

Fatima’s name has been associated with the film since quite some time and fans were initially not too keen on seeing her be paired opposite Aamir simply because she played his daughter in Dangal. So it might have been odd to see them play lovers in Thugs. However, in an interview recently, Aamir had said how he feels Fatima is the perfect choice for the role. “We are starting the shoot for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in June. Fatima is the heroine of the film. I am very happy as she is a very good artist, she suits the role,” he said. “It feels unreal,” Fatima had said in an interview recently sharing her excitement on getting to play a YRF heroine so early in her career. (ALSO READ: Aamir Khan: Thugs Of Hindostan is not inspired by Pirates of The Caribbean)

In case you have been wondering if the film is inspired by Pirates of Carribean, it’s not. Also, Thugs brings together Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan on the celluloid for the first time. Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.