​After Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan spotted at the gym together – View HQ pics​

You know how Kareena Kapoor Khan is OBSESSED with gymming nowadays. We keep snapping her outside the gym with her bestie, Amrita Arora Khan, every other day and in fact, Amrita had even shared a few videos of their intensive workout sessions on Instagram a couple of days ago. And now, we have got our hands on these pictures of Kareena, Amrita and Saif heading to the gym together. That’s so cool! Kareena and Amrita have been gyming together since a very long time but it was indeed surprising to see Saif join them too! Guess gym is the new place for some good ‘ol couple bonding. Check out the pictures below.

It’s kinda overwhelming to see Bebo take this so seriously. Just look at how she has managed to shed all the pregnancy weight so easily and within no time. Its only been around six months since she gave birth to baby Taimur and she has already lost 16 kilos. We were the first ones to EXCLUSIVELY reveal it to you that both Kareena and Amrita have set a goal and they are both following a very strict regime to lose weight. The hottie is so dedicated to her gym sessions that she doesn’t skip it even once. So if you are looking for some fitness motivation, you definitely need to take cues from the actress. (ALSO READ: The secret behind Kareena Kapoor Khan sweating it out in the gym revealed!)

In other news, Kareena is gearing up for her next film, Veere Di Wedding, which is all set to roll in august this year. We were among the first ones to tell you this morning that the first schedule of the film will begin in Delhi in August. Veere Di Wedding has been in the news on and off especially because of it’s stellar starcast and interesting storyline. It’s a women-centric film and stars Kareena, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor. (ALSO READ: Revealed! Kareena to romance this actor in Veere Di Wedding)