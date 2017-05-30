​Bruna Abdullah’s​ latest Insta picture is so HOT that it will leave you gasping for breath!

You may not get to see Bruna Abdullah on the big screen more often nowadays but she keeps treating her fans with some really breathtakingly hot pictures on Instagram. She’s highly active on the social media platform and Bruna has took to Insta to share another super sexy picture from one of her photoshoots. (Statutory Warning: This scintillating picture is sure to cast a magical spell on you!) So it was one of her friend’s birthday yesterday and she shared a pic on Insta that he clicked and let me tell you, Bruna looks absolutely mind – blowing! More than anything else, we think she’s got just the perfect hot bod and a smile to die for! The monochrome effect makes the picture look sexier. What do you guys think? In case if you have been having a hard time to head to the gym, I think this is the best fitness inspiration you could ever get! (ALSO READ: Bruna Abdullah shares a hot topless picture with an equally fiery caption!)

“Happy Birthday to the super talented @rahuljhangiani ! Im sorry I couldn’t be there today.. but I know you are having a great time! Tons of love and peace to you buddy! ,” she captioned the pic. More than anything else, I think she looks perfectly comfortable in her own skin. Which is something that every girl should be!

Bruna has done quite a few films in Bollywood but she rose to fame soon after she did a special number in Desi Boyz. The Brazilian beauty was also seen doing a cameo in grand Masti. She’s also been a part of popular TV shows like Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. We don’t really know if she’s bagged any Bollywood projects so far, but we sure would love to see you sizzle on the big screen, Bruna!