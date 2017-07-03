​Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif’s these gym pictures will leave us lazy bums motivated

Monday is back again and guess what…Our B-Townies are unfazed by the dreadful day! While most of us are yet to accept that weekend is over and are regretting the same at work, some of our favourite Bollywood celebrities are beating Monday blues in a manner that will leave us all ashamed! No seriously! I mean, here we can barely move our a** out of the bed on a Monday, while on the other hand we have Shahid, Saif and Sonakshi giving us some major fitness goals. We snapped Shahid Kapoor outside the gym today morning and we weren’t very surprised because Shahid is a regular gym-goer. No matter what, the Udta Punjab actor never misses out on a single gym session. In fact, he doesn’t skip workouts on weekends too! Now that’s some dedication, man! We also snapped Saif Ali Khan outside the gym today. Well, all thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, that hubby Saif, too, has started to hit the gym more often. Check out Shahid and Saif’s pictures right below… (ALSO READ: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor but their kids Abram, Taimur and Misha teach us how to enjoy monsoon!)

Apart from the handsome hunks, Sonakshi Sinha, too, shared a super inspirational video on Instagram in which she is seen skipping like a bosslady. The Dabangg girl was always targeted for her voluptuous body and got trolled more often on social media for the same. Not that she paid any heed to the haters ever, but she has shed all the excessive weight and looks fit and more fabulous now. “#mondaymotivation hop, SKIP and jump those blues away. No excuses. Best cardio. Burn. #sonaisfit #workit #eyeonthegoal,” Sona captioned the video that she shared on Insta.

#mondaymotivation hop, SKIP and jump those blues away. No excuses. Best cardio. Burn. 🔥 #sonaisfit #workit #eyeonthegoal A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 3, 2017 at 12:38am PDT



Surprisingly, Katrina Kaif, too, shared a picture on her Insta handle yesterday, in which she is seen working out intensively with her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. “Working out with your picture on the wall… not at all narcissistic . 😄#yrfrehearsalhall,” she captioned that picture.

Working out with your picture on the wall … not at all narcissistic . 😄 #yrfrehearsalhall A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:23am PDT



So what we are trying to say is, if you are someone who is having a tough time trying to beat the blues, these pictures are sure to get you through this Monday. So what are you waiting for? Get up and get going!