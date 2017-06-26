10 childhood pictures of birthday boy Arjun Kapoor that are too cute to handle

Arjun Kapoor turns 32 today. He was born to Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1985. And being born in a filmi family, there remains a high probability that you’d be a born star. One look at Arjun’s childhood pics and you’d know he was a handsome poser since ever – all set to own the frame. Well, he continued to do so after growing up with movies like 2 States, Ishaqzaade, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny. As the actor turns a year older and wiser, we thought it is an opportunity to gush about how cute he was as a kid. Seriously, what better way to celebrate your favourite actor’s birthday than to fish out their best childhood pictures from the depths of the internet.

Here we go…

Arjun might seem like a stern person when you first meet him, but behind that macho man attitude hides one very sensitive man. He got a little agitated when I first met him and asked him about his macho man image, and left no chance to take my case. Though, after the interview, he did tell me I was really sweet, and also agreed to send a birthday message to my friend, his biggest fan in the world. To say the least, he is an awesome man, has a big heart, but it takes more than just a sweet formal conversation to make him open up.

Arjun will be next seen a romantic comedy titled Mubarakan. In the movie he will feature alongside his real life uncle Anil Kapoor. Arjun will be seen playing double roles in the movie – twin brothers Karan and Charan. Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz play the female leads. The movie is slated to release on July 28. He is also set to start shooting for Kaneda with Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh soon. The actor was last seen in Half Girlfriend and was a delight to watch. We hope to see the best of him in the remaining of the year.

Happy birthday Arjun!