10 hot pics of Akshay Kumar that prove he’s sexy at 50

Khiladi Kumar without any doubt is one of the fittest and hottest Bollywood stars. Akshay Kumar turns 50 today and we bet like us you too would agree that he can give any twenty something a run for their money. While stars are failing to perform at the box office, Akshay is proving to be B-town’s lucky charm. Even as Salman Khan’s Tubelight failed to get cash registers ringing and Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic avatar in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed badly, Akshay brought back the lost charm of stars at the ticket windows with his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Even as many accuse the actor of picking roles that project him as a good Samaritan, Akshay Kumar argues that it’s not a conscious decision or any sort of image makeover, he takes our attention to his upcoming film with southern superstar Rajinikanth where he will be playing a negative role. Clearly hinting that he’s an actor who is thriving on interesting parts to play. But we decided to move away from this actor’s on screen antics and take a look at some of his pictures that are best describes as SEXY… Here’s Bollywood’s answer to George Clooney….

Akshay Kumar is Bollywood’s one of the most favourite action stars who also rocks comedy with as much ease. The actor has some very interesting projects lined up. Apart from 2.0, we will soon see Akshay in Gold, Padman (which is produced by wife Twinkle Khanna), Kesar (Battle of Saragarhi). We wish this dashing dude a very Happy Birthday!