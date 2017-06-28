10 jokes on Salman Khan’s Tubelight getting defused at the box office that will crack you up…PS: Even Shah Rukh Khan isn’t spared

In a rare occurrence, a Salman Khan movie is failing to light up the box office, despite being named Tubelight. The major blame should fall on the faulty wiring, sorry I mean, faulty writing and people expecting Salman Khan doing Salman Khan things, that he doesn’t do. So after delivering two mega hits with Kabir Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight proves to be the undoing of their partnership. Like Jean Grey says in X-Men: Apocalypse, “Everyone knows that the third movie is always the worst.” How true! Even while Salman Khan’s Tubelight will flicker its way to get into the Rs 100 crore club, it will still be considered as a disappointment as the movie has been sold at a high price and yeah, it is a Salman Khan movie, so we do expect at least Rs 200 crores business.

And when a movie falls below expectations, it’s time for Twitter and Facebook to make jokes to celebrate the occasion. So yeah, there have been quite a few jokes and memes trolling Tubelight’s box office performance and for being a disappointing movie. Amidst the jokes, even Shah Rukh Khan and his movie FAN isn’t spared. Here are 10 such jokes and memes that have trolled Tubelight.

When your friend asks “Bhai Tubelight ki ticket book karu kya?” pic.twitter.com/Nb6jsOdGaP — Ojas. (@Ojasism) June 24, 2017

Salman Khan review of #Tubelight is so savage https://t.co/gQAflg7juB — P (@BucketheadCase) June 23, 2017

These people booked tickets of #Tubelight in advance. pic.twitter.com/rTl60gOf79 — Nishchay Luthra (@HaramiParindey) June 23, 2017

An exclusive footage from a theatre running Salman Khan’s #Tubelight pic.twitter.com/qkUAOqDGU4 — Sunil (@akshaykanitkar) June 23, 2017

So how did you like Tubelight? Do you find these memes harsh or quite matching upto your expectations?