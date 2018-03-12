10 Ka Dum season 3 promo: Salman pulls off SRK’s ‘Miyaan bhai’ act from Raees – watch video

One of the most awaited shows of the year is Salman Khan’s 10 Ka Dum 3. It is coming back on Sony Entertainment Television from May end or June depending on logistics. We saw a promo a few days back and this weekend, the channel unveiled another teaser. In this, we see a casually dressed Salman Khan telling us that he will be back soon. The first season of 10 Ka Dum aired in 2008. The superstar is returning to the show after a decade. It is produced by Big Synergy, the same production house that makes Kaun Banega Crorepati. This season, the game will be a lot more interactive as the audience can play on the 10 Ka Dum application and win prizes. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma wrap up the first schedule of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India in Chanderi)

In the video, Salman Khan is seen saying Aa Raha Hoon Main. Now, this fans will remember is Shah Rukh Khan’s hit dialogue from Raees. As Miyaanbhai, he used this line as part of the promotions. We know the two are friends and one can always get some inspiration. As per a report in DNA, “For a long time, Salman was keen on returning to this show. However, the channel wasn’t ready to shell out his asking price. But last year, both parties settled on a fee that they were comfortable with. In fact, they are also in the process of signing season 4 as well, of the show.” Sony TV’s non-fiction programming has always been strong with shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Super Dancer and Kaun Banega Crorepati topping the TRP charts. It seems the channel is unsure if the show will be a weekend one or air on weekdays as well.