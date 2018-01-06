10 lakhs! This is the base price of a Sonam Kapoor portrait made by Sridevi – read deets!

Bollywood is a powerhouse of talent. From Salman Khan‘s painting skills to Twinkle Khanna and Soha Ali Khan’s flair for writing, tinsel town has many celebs with hidden talents. One such name is that of actor Sridevi. Jhanvi Kapoor’s mom and ultimate actress-style icon, Sridevi is also a painter and not many are aware of it. The actress dedicates almost 5-10 hours every week to this passion. According to latest buzz, she has recently painted husband Boney Kapoor’s niece and fashionista actress Sonam Kapoor’s portrait from a pose in Saawariya. She has also made a stunning portrait of Michael Jackson. Current reports by Mid-Day says that these two paintings are going under the hammer in next month, the earnings of which will go to charity. (Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s date night gets Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s approval; view HQ pics)

A source told the tabloid, “Sridevi has been painting for many years. It’s her favourite pastime. In 2010, an international art house approached her to auction her work. But she didn’t agree. Since the event in Dubai is for a noble cause, it drew her.” The source further added, “Sonam has a massive fan following in Dubai and her popularity has grown in the Middle East after her Project Runway outing with Ellie Saab. The bidders are hoping that the painting will sell at a high price.” The source further disclosed to the tabloid that the bidding price; according to which Sonam’s pic will have a base fare of 10 lakh and the bidding will start with a whopping 8-10 lakh.

After this news, India will also eagerly wait for Sridevi’s art exhibition to look forward to her stunning creations. Would you like to get a sneak peek of her paintings? Let us know in the comments below…