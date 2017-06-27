10 memorable R D Burman songs that will stay with us forever – watch videos

Today is R D Burman‘s 78th birth anniversary and here we are shedding a tear or two for this massive loss from which the industry hasn’t recovered yet. There is no one even today who can match up to the brilliance of Pancham da, as he was fondly called in the industry. His songs still form the part of many movies which are not even patch of the original. His music wasn’t the usual. It always had his trademark quirks. If there is a wakao, there will be soft heart stirring numbers. If there are love odes which make up most of our playlist, there are also those peppy dance tracks that get remade so many times in the present day. There isn’t a single person who doesn’t enjoy his music because there is something for every music lover. Now, it is an uphill task to piece together 10 songs of R D Burman from the plethora of gems that he created. So don’t be angry at us… we tried.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Sexy Zeenat Aman swaying to beats of this scintillating soft romantic number is a craze even today.

Baahon mei chale aaon

A girl seducing a guy way back in the 70s… this song is a pure gem!

Mehbooba o Mehbooba

Who hasn’t sung this song yet? None! R D Burman’s strong husky voice was just killer!

Tujhse naraaz

This haunting melody stays with you even after you hear it innumerable times.

Tere bina zindagi se koi

Gulzar’s meaningful and sensitive lyrics laced with Burman’s music….SHEER MAGIC!



Yaad aa rahi hai

Longing has never been described so well before!



Tum kya jaano

That’s how foot tapping numbers in Bollywood got a new face… all thanks to RDB!



Hume tumse pyaar kitna

Have you not sung this song for your loved one? We have!



Kya yehi pyar hai

The confusion of whether you are in love or not gets the most amazing musical touch in this song from Rocky.

O mere sona re

Teasing your partner with this melody…SIGH!



There are many such songs which populate our playlist but these 10 songs are what we can hear on loop. What about you?