10 pics of Priyanka Chopra SLAYIN’ it sexy at the NYC screening of Baywatch

Any of you going through Tuesday blues? Yes? Oh don’t worry then. Because we just got our hands on Priyanka Chopra’s pics from Baywatch’s NYC screening and it’s totally sexy! We’re not really surprised by PeeCee rocking an OOTD. She is one of those celebs who can make the fashion critics here as well as in the West, swoon at her choices. Perhaps there’s a reason why she is one of the most wanted divas in Hollywood and Bollywood. Just look at her outfit! She could give you millions of reasons to live by just flaunting her gorgeous looks and impeccable fashion sense. For the Baywatch screening in New York City, while Dwayne Johnson remained MIA (missing in action) Chopra and her clan of baes promoted the film. Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hador and Jon Bass were present for the screening.

While they all looked bad to the bone with their edgy looks, we went gaga over PeeCee. Not because it’s our desi girl, but because of her outing altogether. Just look at her walk the streets of NYC and to the red carpet of the screening hall, is there anything you’d want to change? Perhaps, the Roberto Cavalli olive jacket but somehow the mellow hue works so perfectly with her shimmery Cavalli dress that again, we’re in a daze. Priyanka’s stylist certainly deserves a big applause from all of us for ensuring that she slays it sexy at all given times! Anyway, you folks can check out her pics from the event below. And mind you, she is definitely the life of the party and these pics are proof enough of the same.

Priyanka Chopra from Baywatch screening –

And one pic of the dashing Zac Efron (that godlike face got us mesmerised a bit too much!) –

You know how we usually brighten your morning by bringing to you some motivational pics of celebs? Well, looks like for the Tuesday Blues, we didn’t even have to look much. Doesn’t she look gorgeous in the little shimmery dress? The film is set to release this week in the US while it will be out here on June 2. Although there isn’t much of a clash it faces in the West (except with POTC 5), here, it has to face a massive clash with Wonder Woman, Begen Hogi Teri, Dear Maya and Dobara. Woah! We just hope it does well considering it has such a string of competitors!

