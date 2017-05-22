10 pics of Suhana Khan that prove she is a teenage fashion ninja!

Happy birthday Suhana Khan! The young diva has turned 17 today and while a party awaits, here’s us celebrating on her birthday! Shah Rukh’s daughter is off limits but her fashion sense is something you should definitely try to make yours. Especially if you’re a teenager and want some inspiration. We’ve been following her looks and outings for quite a while now and boy are we impressed. Her looks are extremely cool and she deserves the teen fashion icon title! The best part being how Suhana always stays away from the boring trend and makes one of her own. And unlike brother Aryan, who prefers keeping a straight face, Suhana is always smiling. There’s something extremely charming about her and her fashion sense that just makes us want to follow her lead.

Since it’s her birthday, there’s obviously going to be a celebration to look forward to, right? And we have proof that the teen fashionista is going to nail her party’s style game! We have compiled a set of pictures from Suhana’s outing to prove our point that she is quite the teen queen in terms of fashion. Plus, on her birthday, she’s gonna look just as fab as we always envisioned her. So wait no more and check out her style game below.

ALSO READ – It’s Suhana Khan’s birthday and Gauri Khan is super excited for the celebration – view pic

On the eve of her 17th birthday, Gauri Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a rather gorgeous picture of her beautiful daughter. And we have to to admit, everything about that pic is spotless. The hair, the eyes, the faint smile and quite possibly the outfit too. While it was a portrait shot but her choice of necklace spoke volumes. We just wish Gauri posted a complete pic of Suhana in this ensemble because we’re dying to know! We have got to admit, impeccable acting skills at such a young age, looks to die for, fashion sense too apt for the ramp, Suhana is definitely Bollywood ready. But of course, we’ll have to wait for that development since father SRK wants her to finish college and get a degree!

Anyway, we just hope she had a good time rewinding through all her recent outings as much as we did while writing this piece! Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…