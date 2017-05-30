10 pictures of Jennifer Winget that prove she is the hottest fashionista in the television industry

Jennifer Winget, without a doubt, one of the only celebrities who knows how to give you fashion goals. Her wardrobe is worth raiding and the way she carries herself is just too perfect. She currently plays the role of Maya in popular psychopathic thriller, Beyhadh. Her looks in the show are totally Pinterest worthy. In fact, she looked dropped gorgeous in her bridal avatar in the show. Right from her haldi and sangeet outfit to her final wedding lehenga, she nailed or rather created the perfect look for all of these occasions. She had recently posed for a photo shoot and will definitely kill you with her looks.

The actress sported a black bikini top and denim shorts in one of the pictures and we don’t think you need us to add to that. Jennifer is quite active on social media and if it’s not updating us with what Breezer is up to, she makes sure she gives other fashionistas a run for their money. Oh how much I would love to raid her wardrobe! She was also voted as TV’s Style Icon Of The Year and very well deserves to win it, too. Here are some of the looks the actress posted on her social media that we absolutely love! (ALSO READ: Beyhadh: Check out exclusive pictures of a pregnant Maya with Arjun post the leap)

Be fearful of mediocrity…never let good enough be good enough! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

A Cinderella story, you reckon? Think again! But only our talented AD @sikandersingh7 makes the mayhem look marvellous! #talentedcrew#beyhadh A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Keep Calm. It’s only April Fool’s Day! 😬 A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Simplicity is oftentimes most stylish #steppingupthestyle#gottheblues A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:28am PST

Maya gets #sangeetready#Beyhadh A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:48am PST

kickstarting my Mauritius schedule … love being back here! #workmodeon #shootlife A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Dec 14, 2016 at 4:36am PST

Golden Goddess you think? 🤔Feeling princessy in this stunning White n’Gold Ensemble #21yearsofsony A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Nov 14, 2016 at 2:38am PST

#Repost @amrita_joshi with @repostapp ・・・ #aboutlastnight#At The Kapil Sharma Show Outfit By @malasaofficial Accessories By @bayleafaccessories_in Makeup By @mukesh.patil.1806 Hair By @jadhavsharda Styled By @amrita_joshi A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 4, 2016 at 11:17pm PDT

