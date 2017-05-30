10 pictures of Jennifer Winget that prove she is the hottest fashionista in the television industry

Jennifer Winget, without a doubt, one of the only celebrities who knows how to give you fashion goals. Her wardrobe is worth raiding and the way she carries herself is just too perfect. She currently plays the role of Maya in popular psychopathic thriller, Beyhadh. Her looks in the show are totally Pinterest worthy. In fact, she looked dropped gorgeous in her bridal avatar in the show. Right from her haldi and sangeet outfit to her final wedding lehenga, she nailed or rather created the perfect look for all of these occasions. She had recently posed for a photo shoot and will definitely kill you with her looks.
The actress sported a black bikini top and denim shorts in one of the pictures and we don’t think you need us to add to that. Jennifer is quite active on social media and if it’s not updating us with what Breezer is up to, she makes sure she gives other fashionistas a run for their money. Oh how much I would love to raid her wardrobe! She was also voted as TV’s Style Icon Of The Year and very well deserves to win it, too. Here are some of the looks the actress posted on her social media that we absolutely love! (ALSO READ: Beyhadh: Check out exclusive pictures of a pregnant Maya with Arjun post the leap)
A Cinderella story, you reckon? Think again! But only our talented AD @sikandersingh7 makes the mayhem look marvellous! #talentedcrew#beyhadh
Brought this one back home with me from the #htmoststylish awards last night. So I must be TV’s Style Icon of the year. 😊 This could well be attributed to my comeback as #Maya, the appreciation has been nothing short of heartwarming and encouraging; she’s probably the only character on Indian television with so many shades of grey that audiences have grown to love. For outfit details, I chose to “slay” as they say😉, in this crisp and kickass ensemble by my talented @simmerouquai I am really beyond words of gratitude to my team @simmerouquai @rk945 @mukeshpatilmakeup @jadhavsharda @amrita_joshi ,the crew on the sets of Beyhadh and yes, my fans. I hope I amplify every bit of the hard work they put in and make it count. I hope I am enroute to being beyond stylish. Thank you is not enough, but for now… It’s all I have.
Maya gets #sangeetready#Beyhadh
Golden Goddess you think? 🤔Feeling princessy in this stunning White n’Gold Ensemble #21yearsofsony
Which one of these looks is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.