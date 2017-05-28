10 things people should STOP asking Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one Hollywood sensation that Bollywood made and how! The actress is the media’s favourite not just in India but also in the US. Be it her TV show or Baywatch or her red carpet outfits, the media and fans are head over heels in love with her. In fact, the actress has made us proud by breaking Indian stereotypes abroad. Even with such stardom, PeeCee is so grounded and down-to-earth. But we are just tired of everyone asking her the same questions in almost every interview. How she answers the same questions again and again with such enthusiasm and ease is beyond our understanding.

Hasn’t she said enough times how she feels being an Indian celebrity in Hollywood? And we know for a fact that she has justified and stood for the fact that India is not all regressive. We are quite modern. And FFS, she smells good because she has a good taste in perfume. We really wish that people stop asking her the same questions again and again. Everyone knows about her favourite memes on her Met gala outfit. She posted pictures on her social media account, for crying out loud. Can’t you guys ask her something new? (ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra remembers the time when she made a mistake at Miss World pageant and yet went on to win – watch video)

Future projects, new friends and dating life is something that will always keep fans interested and excited. But as someone who adores the actress, who has the best things to say, I do not want people to ask her these 10 questions. Check ’em out.

What is it like to be an Indian star in Hollywood?

It’s good, marvellous, fantastic. What else are you expecting her to say one billion times?

Let’s (NOT) talk about your Met Gala outfit

Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a 20 feet train and looked absolutely hot in it. The train was also detachable so she could attend the after-party in something comfortable. Oh yes, and there were memes. See? We know it by heart.

What’s going on with Nick Jonas?

So she was partying with Nick Jonas, big deal! She has done a film with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Zac Efron, too. In fact, Jimmy Kimmel even grilled her about him in his show. That was funny so we’re letting it go. But what’s the point in everyone asking her the same thing when she is saying the same thing?

Is it frowned upon in India that you’re 30 and unmarried?

Like Priyanka said in one of her recent interviews, it is not something prevailing in India. Everywhere you go, women are judged if they reach a certain age and are still single. And Indians do have some great, inspirational women who have made us proud and remained single for a long time. In fact, the actress has been questioned about a lot of stereotypes that the world has of India. Why does she constantly have to prove that India is not as regressive or backward as the world thinks it is? Her work in Hollywood speaks for the entire country.

Have you preserved your Miss World crown?

No, she doesn’t have her Miss World crown. In fact, she can’t preserve it because it passes on to the next winner of the title. Hey Priyanka, how do you answer this question with such a big smile on your face all the time? What’s the secret of your energy?

Why do you smell so good?

Because she showers quite frequently and has a good collection of perfume. Also, do you leave your house without spraying even a little bit of perfume on yourself?

Your experience when you had come to stay in US before entering Hollywood

No. Done to death. Stop. Please.

How did you work on the American accent?

She had to learn how to roll her ‘R’s properly for a while. Then she got it. Also, two seasons of a TV show, a Hollywood film with The Rock and you ask her about her ACCENT?

Zac Efron and Dwayne’s abs

Okay this we can let go since we’re hoping it was a part of Baywatch promotions. But yes, she was surprised and in awe of Dwayne and Zac’s physique. She also loved their abs.

Did you speak to David Hasslehoff?

No she didn’t meet David or Pamela Anderson. But David called her and told her that he is a fan of her work. Well, all of us are!

We can’t hear her answer these questions anymore! Do you feel the same, too? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.