10 times birthday boy Nakuul Mehta impressed us with hilarious and witty tweets

Nakuul Mehta is one actor who has constantly impressed us with his wit and someone you should follow on Twitter right away if you don’t already. It’s the Ishqbaaz actor’s birthday today and we thought we’d probably compile a couple of tweets by the actor that made us laugh and made our day. One of the recent ones was around Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli’s wedding and Manyavar. That one we are never forgetting. He was also mistaken to be Anushka’s brother by a channel on Youtube to which he tweeted, “Since I just got to know of this, would like to wish my ‘sister’ & (now) brother in law the very best for their new inning together. #VirushkaWEDDING”.

We spoke to the actor and he told us that he plans to work on his birthday but will be leaving early from shoot. He will spend some time with his wife, Jankee and his grandfather who featured in his Christmas video. The actor is glad that he is spending his birthday working and expressed that he couldn’t have asked for anything better. With Ishqbaaz winning hearts and fans going all gaga over him as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, we’re pretty sure that Nakuul is going to have a lovely birthday. (ALSO READ: Ouch! Ishqbaaaz Nakuul Mehta just took a major dig at Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli’s wedding outfits)

Check out some of his impressive and witty tweets right here.

