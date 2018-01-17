10 times birthday boy Nakuul Mehta impressed us with hilarious and witty tweets

Nakuul Mehta is one actor who has constantly impressed us with his wit and someone you should follow on Twitter right away if you don’t already. It’s the Ishqbaaz actor’s birthday today and we thought we’d probably compile a couple of tweets by the actor that made us laugh and made our day. One of the recent ones was around Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli’s wedding and Manyavar. That one we are never forgetting. He was also mistaken to be Anushka’s brother by a channel on Youtube to which he tweeted, “Since I just got to know of this, would like to wish my ‘sister’ & (now) brother in law the very best for their new inning together. #VirushkaWEDDING”.

We spoke to the actor and he told us that he plans to work on his birthday but will be leaving early from shoot. He will spend some time with his wife, Jankee and his grandfather who featured in his Christmas video. The actor is glad that he is spending his birthday working and expressed that he couldn’t have asked for anything better. With Ishqbaaz winning hearts and fans going all gaga over him as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, we’re pretty sure that Nakuul is going to have a lovely birthday. (ALSO READ: Ouch! Ishqbaaaz Nakuul Mehta just took a major dig at Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli’s wedding outfits)

Check out some of his impressive and witty tweets right here.

Ideal Day Vs Work Day pic.twitter.com/XdjKfFsfol — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 11, 2018

I can’t imagine a life where I have to wake up, dress up, hit the gym & get clicked every single day outside the gym. It takes humongous EFFORT. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 11, 2018

When Mom makes Karela for dinner –> pic.twitter.com/RBW4V9KEXL — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 12, 2018

My Instagram search tab at one time used to have sports stars all over it. Thanks Taimur for taking over. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 26, 2017

Won’t be able to make it. Shooting at Mud for the new Manyavar campaign. Apologies! https://t.co/oa7ihtBYSr — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 26, 2017

Promise to NOT wear a Sabya on

my wedding/birth day if you were to sign me as your brand ambassador @Manyavar_ 😉 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 26, 2017

Can’t wait for #Ishqbaaaz to be heavily sponsored by CONDOM adverts cause hey.. we are at 10pm 🎖️ https://t.co/d042oWLy07 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 12, 2017

Since I just got to know of this, would like to wish my ‘sister’ & (now) brother in law the very best for their new inning together. #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/LICtAHnS1L — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 13, 2017

For anyone having a problem with 280 characters on @Twitter including self, let’s not forget we could STOP at 140, still. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 8, 2017

Not sure if I must reply to PM’s morning email or just call back. What’s the good thing to do, twitterwasiyon? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 10, 2017

Nakuul’s Twitter account is totally worth stalking isn’t it? Tell us which was your favourite tweet in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.