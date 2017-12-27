10 times Salman Khan gave tough competition to emoticons – view pics

We are sure you all must have come across people whose laughter is funnier than the joke. Salman Khan is one of them. Believe me it’s difficult to stop your laughter while seeing him cracking up. And you will never notice Salman stifling his grin or laugh or any emotion he is feeling. He loves to express when he is feeling something and that can give rise to a range of emoticons.

Also read: Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan celebrate their birthday together on the sets of Race 3 – view pic

The carefree Salman is not of the types who would hold back his laughter. He laughs like no one’s looking which is why many people compare his laughter to that of babies. You might remember him rolling on the floor laughing on Kapil Sharma’s show. During the promotions of Jai Ho, too we had seen the superstar rolling on the floor holding his stomach. The funny moments created by Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda had left the superstar completely insane.

With his expressive face, we think Salman can give emoticons a tough competition. We are sure this post will make many fans use his pictures instead of the regular smileys. We think Whatsapp owners should definitely have a look at these.

P.S. Try not to laugh!

1. Face with Tears of Joy

2. Smirking Face

3. Loudly crying face

4. Flushed face

5. Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes

6. Smiling Face with Open Mouth and Smiling Eyes

7. See-No-Evil Monkey

8. Relieved Face

9. Face with Stuck-Out Tongue and Winking Eye

10. Guessing Face

It’s difficult to express how much his many emotions mean to us. We feel he is most fun when he is not shooting a film or better when he is promoting a film on a reality show. He is an entertainer and these emojis are a proof.