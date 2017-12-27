10 viral videos from Virushka’s Mumbai reception that prove it was the most happening night of the year

The grand reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai turned to be a star-studded affair yesterday. The huge names from cricket and Bollywood world had arrived to bless this married couple. From the entertainment industry biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan family, Karan Johar and other had come, while from the sports fraternity iconic players like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and others attended this lavish event. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli’s Mumbai Reception: Katrina Kaif, Sridevi or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; who wore Manish Malhotra the best? Vote now!)

The grand event soon turned out to be a dance floor, where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shook their leg on a Punjabi track and shown us their desi moves with full swag and masti. The king of romance Shah Rukh Khan also joined the couple to perform some Bollywood steps. Among cricketers, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh didn’t forget to do their signature Bhangra which truly rocked the dance floor. The highlights from this grand affair went viral and we are sharing some of the best of them with you. So watch and enjoy…..

Post marriage, Anushka Sharma will comeback on the silver screen with Yash Raj Films’ Sui-Dhaaga: Made in India. The film is based on the initiative of Mahatma Gandhi’s Made in India and also features Varun Dhawan in a lead role. The film will be directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha helmer Sharat Katariya and will hit the screens during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.