100 days for Raazi: This still of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal drowning in each other’s eyes will make your wait difficult

Alia Bhatt just gave us a solid reason to be excited about 2018 – her upcoming film release Raazi. From the looks of it, we only have 100 days to go for the thriller! To set the ball rolling the makers have released a poster featuring the lead pair – Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Both have taken on a mature avatar for this film and its suits them so! We really can’t take our eyes of Alia who looks gorgeous in her Indian avatar. Don’t miss the nose stud that adds a bit of drama to her look. This still of them stealing a loving gaze will definitely make the 100 days wait for Raazi very difficult! Raazi is a film based on a book titled Calling Sehmat.. She reportedly plays a spy. But looks like it’s an uncover operation because one look at Alia and you could never tell she is a spy in the making. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Also Read: Raazi first look: Don’t be fooled by Alia Bhatt’s sweet and innocent look here, she is playing a badass spy

On wrapping up Raazi, Alia had written an emotional post on Instagram – “And we wrapped #RAAZI last night.. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for soo many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set – My director and I just totally lost in our own little world hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it,” The film is all set to release on May 11, 2018. We can’t wait to catch Alia Bhatt in this unusual role. She was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania that went on to become of the biggest hits of 2017.

Currently she is also shooting for Gully Boy that stars Ranveer Singh. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. She has also begun shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s Trilogy – Brahmastra that will star Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.