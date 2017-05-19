Amitabh Bachchan as a 102 year old dad and Rishi Kapoor as his 75 year old son are 2 cute ol’ grandpas – view pic

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have often played roles that defy their age. But at the same time, they’ve also portrayed ol’ grandpapa roles too! And as they’ll be returning to screen together after 26 years since the last time they worked together. Thanks to Umesh Shukla, the two actors will be teaming up as a father-son duo for 102 Not Out. The film is a romantic comedy-drama and stars Big B as a 102 year old man while his son Rishi, is 75 year old. The plot of the story is based on a Gujarati play of the same name by Soumya Joshi. After kickstarting shooting of the same, the makers revealed the first look of the two actors as a father-son duo and their looks certainly are killing us with cuteness. While the silver tresses are working wonders on Amitabh, Rishi’s stern face says it all! Why does it give us a Piku feel, though?

A report on Mumbai Mirror quoted the film’s helmer, Umesh, giving more details on the roles portrayed by the actors. He said, “Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look. The film went on floors on Wednesday as they shot Big B’s introductory scene. The cast and crew will be shooting for the film all over Mumbai till May end and directly resume in July. Umesh and his team wish to wrap the film by July end. From all that has been revealed, it’s a love story between a father and a son.

On the same, “I had produced the original play and knew it could be turned into a film for its unique plot and humour. Saumya has written the film brilliantly,“ said Umesh. He also revealed that the actors haven’t seen the original play and we doubt they intend to. Since they both play Gujjus in the film, a few lines in the said language is a given. Umesh further added, They are already good with the language and have a tutor on the set to guide them. All of us are having a blast.” Well, Kangana isn’t the only one who will be using her Gujju skills to mesmerize fans.

The first look is extremely cute and it makes us wonder what kind of film would this be. So folks, stay tuned to this space for all the hot updates on 102 Not Out!