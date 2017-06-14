11 lesser known facts about Wonder Woman Gal Gadot you should know

Right after the release of DCEU’s Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, who plays the lead, became an instant favourite of each and every one who had watched the film. For me there can’t be anyone else who can play Wonder Woman. You need a real life Wonder Woman, a Goddess to portray Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot was an apt choice for it. In my review of Wonder Woman, I had mentioned, “She is the perfect choice to play the godly Diana Prince. Not just because she looks like a Goddess but for the innocence and charm that she brings to the character. The mere fact that, in her last outing, Wonder Woman was shown to be a fierce, smart and sultry espionage superhero and here she is just an innocent, do-gooder Diana, convincing everyone to be both, speaks volume about Gal’s unmatched acting talent. The way she portrays the curiosity of a child, while being absolutely unaware of her ‘distracting’ beauty strengthens the narrative. Gal Gadot is indeed a wonder of a woman.

Well I can go on and on, gushing about the love of my life, but that's not the purpose of this article. Here I am going to tell you a few interesting things about the Wonder Woman, that you probably weren't aware of…

# Gal Gadot was born in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel on April 30, 1985. Her mom was a teacher, and her father, an engineer.

# Gal means ‘wave’ in Hebrew.

# While growing up Gal wanted to be a choreographer, which then changed to being a lawyer and finally she became an actress, as we know her today, after she met a pageant scout. While Gadot was in law school, a casting director for Quantum of Solace saw her modeling card and reached out to her for an audition. However, the part ultimately went to Olga Kurylenko.

# In 2004 she was crowned Miss Israel and then participated in the Miss Universe pageant. It’s being said that she rebelled while at the Miss Universe pageant by showing up late and not coming prepared.

# After the pageant, she spent two years serving as a sports trainer in the Israeli Defense Forces. As required by all residents of Israel, Gal was a member of the military, when she turned 20. While promoting Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, she told People, "Part of being Israeli is to go to the army. All my friends went, my parents went and my grandparents went."

# Gadot met her husband at a party in the Israeli desert that involved “yoga, chakras, and eating healthy.” They’ve been married since 2008 and have one child together, Alma.

# Before venturing into Hollywood, her first acting gig was in an Israeli TV show, Bubot.

# She ventured into Hollywood with her breakout role in the fourth instalment of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker-starrer, Fast & Furious. She reprised her role in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.

# She did her own stunts in the F&F series and said, “[I told Justin] I want to be a badass. I want to be a tough girl. I want gunshots, I want to be flying in the air, on a motorcycle. And I want to do it by myself. No stunt girl.”

# She also starred alongside Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in Knight & Day.

# She’s a huge fan of motor bikes and owns a 2006 Ducati Monster-S2R.

# Just like most of us, Gal is a dog person and has a dog named Lola.

# Gal Gadot debuted as Wonder Woman in Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck-starrer Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Even though the film was a critical disaster, Gal’s turn as Wonder Woman received rave reviews.

# She is the first non-American to play Wonder Woman.

# Not just on screen, she is indeed a Wonder Woman off it too. She was five months pregnant when she was shooting for action sequences in Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot will return to the big screen once again in November 17, 2017 release, Justice League and I am sure just like her previous outings as the Goddess, she’s gonna steal the show. After all she is Gal Gadot!