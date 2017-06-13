11 things you didn’t know about the legendary Lightning McQueen and Cars 3

Everyone’s favourite Lightning McQueen will be back on the big screen with this Friday’s Cars 3. While the trailer looks fantastic and looks like the film is all about staying relevant and believing in oneself. Here are eleven things you didn’t know about the legendary Lightning McQueen and Cars 3:

# Lightning McQueen sports five distinct looks in Cars 3, including one that pays homage to his original paint, a primer look he gets following the devastating crash, a custom wrap ordered by Sterling, and more.

# Bubba Wallace, No. 6, won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway in 2013, and inspired and voices next-gen stock car racer Bubba Wheelhouse in “Cars 3.”

# Artists designed and built eight race tracks for the film: Los Angeles International Speedway, Copper Canyon Speedway (Arizona), Heartland Motor Speedway (Iowa), Motor Speedway of the South, Thunder Hollow Dirt Track, Thomasville Speedway, Georgia Super Speedway, Florida International Super Speedway.

# Daniel Suárez, the 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series champion and voice of next-gen racer Danny Swervez in “Cars 3,” pilots the No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Also read: Kerry Washington: I am nothing like my character in Cars 3

# The dramatic, slow-motion crash scene in which Lightning McQueen hits a wall and rolls several times takes 24 seconds.

# NASCAR legend Wendell Scott raced under No. 34, so naturally, “Cars 3” legends character River Scott also assumes the number.

# While the clouds library for “Cars 3” features thousands of cloud pieces, 85 percent of the clouds in “Cars 3” came from the cloud library for “The Good Dinosaur.”

# NASCAR’s Louise Smith raced under No. 94, and shares the number with “Cars 3” character she inspired: Louise “Barnstormer” Nash.

# Lightning McQueen made his rookie debut in “Cars” in 2006; more than a decade has passed since he was a young superstar.

# Artists, designers and technicians at Pixar Animation Studios were able to install 30,000 lights at the Florida Speedway for the final race of the film. They all work. Also read: You will hear late Paul Newman’s voice in Cars 3 – Spooky or what!

# Artists created more than 80,000 storyboards during the production of the movie. Just 10,102 made it into the final sequences.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Cars 3 features Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums, upcoming Wonder) as the voice of Lightning McQueen. Cristela Alonzo (The Angry Birds Movie) voices tech-savvy trainer Cruz Ramirez, who tries to help #95 return to greatness, and Armie Hammer (The Birth of a Nation) lends his voice to next-gen racer Jackson Storm, whose high-tech speed leaves Lightning McQueen behind. Kerry Washington (ABC’s Scandal,” HBO’s Confirmation) was called on to voice statistical analyst Natalie Certain, Nathan Fillion (ABC’s Castle, ABC’s Modern Family) provides the voice of brilliant business-car Sterling, Lea DeLaria (Netflix’s Orange is the New Blac) lends her voice to formidable school bus Miss Fritter, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton helps bring voice command assistant Hamilton to life.