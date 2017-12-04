13 pics and videos from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding make it the cutest ceremony of this season

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had their big fat destination wedding yesterday with family, relatives and friends from the industry. Finally, the couple tied the knot in a huge starry celebration. Not only the wedding, every ritual was a star-studded affair. Guess, Bharti’s wedding plans are moving smoothly till now! #Bhartikibaraat has recently been the talk of the town. It is evident from the social media posts. The pictures and the videos that went viral all over the social media give us marriage celebration goals. They are so cute that we can only talk about them. Let’s check out their adorable pictures and videos!
Bharti previously told Indian Express that Haarsh had never proposed to her. Finally, she gets it! Watch the video on how Haarsh grooves on Salman Khan’s song Kab Tak Jawani Chupaogi Rani and finally asks Bharti to marry him. Isn’t it cute?
This gif shows how happy the couple is after the marriage. Bharti says Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and narrates her journey with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Hum hai rahi pyaar ke 👰🤵🎉🎆❤️ Happily Married
The candid picture of Sanaya Irani with RJ Malishka is humorous! It shows how much they have enjoyed the wedding. Sanaya clad in the traditional golden saree with proper bun, bindi, sindoor and bangle, looks cute while Malishka dressed in a green gown is playful. It’s definitely too dramatic!
Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are too close to the laughter couple. Incidentally, Mohit’s birthday was just on the marriage day and wife Sanaya made it special there only. They cut cakes and celebrated the birthday in full swing. The cuteness quotient can be seen in the picture where Mr & Mrs posed with each other.
#Repost @sanayairani (@get_repost) ・・・ Happy Birthday Mr Sehgal. Thank you for being born on this beautiful day and then of corse coming into my life with all this love and happiness . Wish u a lifetime of craziness with your Mrs. Have a happy one .Love u 😘😘😘😘
A portal uploaded this cute gif of Bharti and Haarsh from #Bhartikibarat and it showed how chilled and happy they are after the marriage. They are seen posing together for the paparazzi.
Hayee!! They are looking so cute 🙈😍😍😍😍💋💋💋Happily married
While talking with the media the duo can be seen having a great laugh. The sweet essence of their relationship was revealed while they had a chat with the tabloid. Watch the video closely!
How Cute they both are !
This cute kissing video of Mohit and Sanaya from the marriage has gone viral. Mohit is seen giving pecks on his wife Sanaya’s cheeks. This sweet video adds to the cuteness of the marriage!
Another candid from the marriage is of Sanaya and Mohit posing together while sitting on the cycle.
Together they just rock😍😍
Bharti Singh, the laughter queen is doing the bhangra in her own marriage.
This video from the pool party of Bharti and Haarsh. The comedy queen showed her moves on Salaam-e-Ishq and Haarsh joined her soon. The couple is too cute together!
@bharti.laughterqueen Dancing On 'Salam-e-Ishq' with @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ❤️❤️
This cute picture shows Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy posing with adorable Bharti on her Mehendi ceremony.
Bharti and Haarsh show us how you should enjoy your own wedding. The bhangra is a must at a Punjabi wedding. See the couple move with the beats of the dhol on their mehendi ceremony.
Its'Bharti and Bharat's wedding it ought to be fun….❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
And to end the long list is Bharti at her humorous best. See the video and keep enjoying Bharti-Haarsh’s marriage.
Thus the videos and the pictures are adorable and cute in their own ways. They all sum up to the cuteness quotient of the marriage. We wish Bharti Singh and Haarsh Lambachiyaa a happy married life! What do you think about it? Please comment below and let us know.