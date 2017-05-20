13 Rare pics of Jr NTR you’ve got to check out right now

When he appears on screen, eyes are on him. He is a brilliant performer, very popular among fans and a raging superstar. We are talking about the Young Tiger! This actor rose to fame with his second film- Student No. 1. He’s a performer par excellence. He exudes star power when he makes an entry. Undoubtedly, One of the most known faces of Tollywood. He might be the grandson of NTR but young Tiger is a favourite because of his own talent and merit. This actor also boasts of a crazy fan base! His craze spreads across the world. Today on his birthday, Nandamuri fans have something to gush about – The makers released not just one but two popsters of his upcoming film – Jai Lava Kusa. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa first look posters: Jr NTR is all set to vanquish the evil once and for all

This film will be one of the most movies in his career because he’s taking on a never -seen-before role. He’s playing three characters, yes a triple role! The film will star Rashi Khanna and Nivedha Thomas. There were rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the role of antagonist, but nothing of that has been confirmed. The film will be helmed by Bobby of Sardar Gabbar Singh fame. Vance Hartwell, the make-up artist known for his work in Lord of The Rings and Shutter island has been brought on board. C.K. Muraleedharan of PK fame will be cranking the camera for this project. The movie is geared up for an August release. Also Read: Jr NTR releases the logo and title of his next – Jai Lava Kusa

Jr NTR was last seen in Janatha Garage. The film was one of the biggest hits of Tollywood. The film starred MOhanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and NIthya Menen. Within 5 days, the mvoie entered the Rs 100 crore club. Jr NTR and Mohanlal’s chemistry was specially praised.

Today on his special we want to look back at the young Tiger’s journey and re-live every moment. So here we go:

We began with an adorable pic!

No wonder Rana Daggubati chose him to play Bhallaladeva!

He started off very young, this role won him many accolades!

Yes, that’s Jr NTR.

This iconic scene from Janatha Garage needs to be framed

That’s Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli

That’s them now.

Jr NTR and his adorable son – Nandamuri Abhay Ram

Jr NTR and his wife – Lakshmi Pranathi

Can you guess, which one is Jr NTR?

The cutie again

Jr NTR, the star





Believe it or not, he is a trained Kuchipudi dancer

Here’s wishing the superstar Jr NTR, a Happy Birthday!