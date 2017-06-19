13 smoking hot pics of Kajal Aggarwal that you just can’t miss!

She is widely popular, talented and has worked across multiple industries. To add to it, she is gorgeous and very stylish! We are talking about Kajal Aggarwal! The actress has a very elegant sense of style and manages to pull off both western and traditional looks. She can look cute and the very next minute, she can turn up the heat! Among all the South divas she is one of those who boasts of unique fashion statements! Today on her birthday, we want to set this post on fire with some sizzling pics of the actress! They sure will make you sweat but then again, nobody si going to be complaining we bet! Here are 13 hot pics of Kajal Aggarwal you just can’t miss! Also Read: Nene Raju Nene Mantri new poster: Kajal Aggarwal’s infectious smile will steal your hearts

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal began the year with a bang as she starred in one of the biggest hits – Khaidi No 150. The film raked in Rs 100 crore within 5 days. She will soon be seen in some of the biggest projects this year. Interestingly, she is working on an Ajith and Vijay project!

Thala Ajith’s Vivegam is a hi-fi actioner that also stars Akshara Haasan. She has worked with the likes of Dhanush, Prabhas, Allu Arjun but this the first time she is teaming up with Thala Ajith. She is also one of the female leads of Vijay 61 apart from Nithya Menen and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri. She is teaming up with one of the first first directors she worked it when she began her film career. Her first look with Rana has already got a thumbs up from fans! His towering presence and her gorgeous looks make them one good looking pair. They are already a favourite among fans.

Here’s wishing the gorgeous, talented actress, a Happy birthday!