15 years of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her fashion game at the Cannes International Film Festival – View pics

Summer is here and so is Cannes! The annual film festival that transpires in Cannes, France, and previews new films of all genres, from all around the world is to commence soon. This year we have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ready to grace the red carpet and present Devdas as a part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema. Back in 2002, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali had taken the film to this prestigious festival. Representing the cosmetic brand L’Oreal Paris, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has over the years doled out styles and looks with global fashion pundits keeping a close watch and giving out their verdicts. Meanwhile, mere mortals like us also experienced emotions ranging from Oh?, Really? and Wow! as Aishwarya took center stage with her style sensibilities and looked ravishing nonetheless.

A global icon, gorgeous woman and a veteran at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s tryst with the prestigious red carpet where styles are established and recognition is courted, chronicles a fashionable journey of 15 years, beginning from 2002 to 2016. Every year, her red carpet offerings have something unusual in store with a few hits and misses. But turning a blind eye to the naysayers, Aishwarya’s demeanor accentuated by a nonchalant attitude, an enviable aplomb and a diplomatic take render her impeccable. Tracing her journey, here’s how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan traversed her style journey of the Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes 2002

Making that big dreamy debut at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to go Indian and donned a golden Neeta Lulla sari for the premiere of her film ‘Devdas’ pairing it heavy gold jewellery. While many applauded her style sensibility to take the traditional Indian path, the jewellery was a bit of an OTT but she shined through, nonetheless.

Cannes 2003

Returning to Cannes as a jury member, Aishwarya retained her traditional style sensibilities but faced quite the flak for her neon green Neeta Lulla saree with her hair tied in a tight top knot. She continued the garish style charade with shimmering pink dress with diamonds and a messy hairdo along with a brown and red lehenga set. Unflattering choices, these ensembles highlighted her depressing style choices.

Cannes 2004

Falling flat on her face with her traditional styles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shed the ethnic varieties and went down the sensual path with a revealing gown from her favorite designer, Neeta Lulla. Wearing the gown with jewellery from Chopard, the silver sequined gown with cut-outs and a bare back were unflattering and the scarf was simply an unnecessary accessory. Facing severe criticism for her risqué take on fashion, Aishwarya again rubbed onto the wrong side of the fashion pundits. This was also the year when Aishwarya inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a white and golden Kanjeevaram saree.

Cannes 2005

The fourth stint witnessed Aishwarya opening the film festival, an honor courted by first Indian ever. She nailed the red carpet with a floral, printed dress by the International designer, Giorgio Armani and a black Gucci gown with a serious plunge and a short train.

Cannes 2006

In sync with her style choices in 2005, Aishwarya followed it up with two classy designer ensembles – a navy blue Roberto Cavalli strapless gown accessorized with a snake like neck-piece and a black ruffled lace gown. Her movie Provoked was screened this year.

Cannes 2007

Making the big Cannes debut, Abhishek Bachchan accompanied wife Aishwarya and walked hand-in-hand for the screening of Mani Ratnam directed Guru starring the newly married couple. The teaser of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s larger than life Jodhaa Akbar was also screened. Aishwarya wore a Giorgio Armani white strapless ruched gown and a diamond choker.

Cannes 2008

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled the world with three looks that comprised the colors golden Armani, black and a bright Cavalli fuchsia gowns and was flanked by her family of hubby Abhishek and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Cannes 2009

Dishing out two stunning looks that made everyone forget her earlier fashion faux pas, Aishwarya slipped into a Roberto Cavalli strapless white gown and a gray Elie Saab one-shoulder gown.

Cannes 2010

Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the premiere of Cannes with Aishwarya wearing a gold Sabyasachi saree, an updo with center parting and an emerald green blouse. The other two looks included a beaded strapless Armani Prive gown, a pink pleated Gucci gown with a butterfly neck and a cinched waist.

Cannes 2011

By 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seemed to have struck a chord with the fashion pundits for her style choices and spun two perfect looks, one featuring an Elie Saab one shoulder embroidered gown and other being a geometric Armani Prive dress. Slated to star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine at that point, Aishwarya wore a brown short dress for the announcement.

Cannes 2012

This year was special for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she made that grand appearance following the birth of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She chose to wear an Elie Saab embellished midnight blue gown with a defined waist and followed it up traditionally with a white embroidered Abu-Jani and Sandeep Khosla, saree with an elaborate jacket blouse. Flaunting those post-maternity curves without a flinch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan garnered appreciation from everyone.

Cannes 2013

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was absolutely on a roll and slayed the fashion scene with four looks, each distinct than the other. For the premiere of Behind the Candelabra, Aishwarya wore a one-shoulder teal Gucci gown, for the premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis, she chose a black and grey Elie Saab couture gown and followed it up with two Indian ensembles of a golden shimmery Tarun Tahiliani saree and an intricately embroidered Abu Jan-Sandeep Khosla floor length Anarkali for the premiere of Blood Ties.

Cannes 2014

Finding her style tempo with a newly acquired svelte form, Aishwarya ringed in the glamour quotient with a strapless, gold gown by Cavalli replete with bold red lips and followed it up with an ivory embellished Cavalli gown and a champagne coloured Armani Privé couture gown.

Cannes 2015

This year saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clinch some fab style moves with a blue Elie Saab gown, a white and black Ralph and Russo folded gown, maroon Oscar De La Renta strapless gown, a white and golden Georges Chakra gown, a floral Sabyasachi dress, and a floral applique lilac-hued Elie Saab strapless gown.

Cannes 2016

And this was the epic year of the viral purple lips! Triggering quite a few trolls, Aishwarya also nailed some stunning red carpet looks this year with a gold embellished Ali Younes gown followed by a fringe and tulle Naeem Khan to celebrate her 15th year at Cannes and a blush pink embellished Elli Saab gown. She rounded her stint with the promotion of Sabjit wearing a Rohit Bal embellished jacket and the premiere of the flick with a floral embroidered Rami Kadi Couture gown and sported purple pink lips with it.

Known for her jaw-dropping red carpet appearances, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have faced the wrath of the fashion pundits for her unconventional style choices but she certainly does it without a care and aptly justifies the tag of “the most beautiful woman in the world” every time she steps out on the red carpet at Cannes. Keeping us on tenterhooks, we eagerly anticipate what’s in store this year! Fingers Crossed!