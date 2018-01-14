18 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 11 facts we bet you didn’t know about Hrithik-Ameesha’s BLOCKBUSTER debut film

It has been 18 long years since we were first introduced to the marvels of Hrithik Roshan. Yes, back in 2000, today was the day that HR made his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, that too in a double role, with both his avatars romancing Ameesha Patel. The film was an immediate hit upon release and is still a favourite watch. So, here are some lesser known facts about this romantic blockbuster, which will make this movie even more special for you… (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan parties with ex-wife Sussanne Khan on his birthday; view HQ pics)

– Hrithik Roshan wasn’t the first choice for the film. Yes, you heard that right. In fact, papa Rakesh Roshan wanted to cast superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Rohit and Raj.

– Like Hrithik Roshan, even Ameesha was not the original choice for this romantic drama. Earlier the character of Sonia was to be played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who walked out of the film just a few days after the shooting had started.

– Actress Asha Patel, who played the character of Raj’s mother in the film, is Ameesha Patel’s real mom.

– Hrithik Roshan needed a great physique for his debut and Dabangg Salman Khan guided and trained him to get that bulky muscles. For this, we owe Bhaijaan big time.

– Get over Prabhas receiving 6000 marriage proposals after Baahubali 2, the Greek God Hrithik Roshan got 30,000 marriage proposal post the release of his debut film.

– Since Hrithik Roshan has six fingers on his right hand, he used it to give distinct characterisation to both the roles of Rohit and Raj. While playing the role of Raj he covered his sixth finger in every scene by using hand gloves and played the character as left-handed.

– Beating biggies like Mohabbatein and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was the highest grosser of 2000.

– Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won a staggering 102 awards during the year and was added in the Limca Book of Records for the greatest number of awards won by a Bollywood film.

– Remember the traffic signal scene, where Rohit meets Sonia for the first time? That’s exactly the same way that Hrithik had met his now, ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

– During the initial days of shooting, Hrithik was shy and confused while performing his dance steps. Choreographer Farah Khan provided him moral support and post that everyone knows Hrithik has become the definition of dance.

– Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai not only set a huge platform for Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel but also provided a huge boost to Lucky Ali thanks to chartbuster numbers Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Kyun Chalti Hai Pavan.