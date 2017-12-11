1921 Trailer: The Karan Kundrra-Zareen Khan starrer has the vibe of the original 1920 and a host of Hollywood films

The trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming horror flick 1921 is out. The film stars Karan Kundrra and Zareen Khan in lead roles. This time, the story is set in the English countryside where we are introduced to a young man Ayush who comes there to study English. However, due to a ‘mistake’ he disturbs some spirits and his life is hell. The only person who can save him is Rose, an English maiden who deals with troubled souls. The film has a deja vu feeling as even the first film, which is the best so far was set in this era, in a similar mansion and had the same theme of how far someone would go to save a person. (Also Read: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s vacation pictures from South Australia will make you jealous ; view pics)

Given that this film is ten years down the line, we see a number of smooches and lovemaking sequences between the lead pair. That takes away the chilling element a bit. The trailer is full of effects, creaking noises and spooky faces. It will remind you of films like Conjuring, Lights Out and the old 1920. Karan Kundra fits the part and it seems like he has done a decent job. We have to see how Zareen delivers since the first 1920 was underlined by a brilliant performance by Adah Sharma. (Also Read: Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan kickstart the shoot of 1921 in UK ; View Pics)

The background music is good and the piano track seems awesome. The visuals are lush capturing the beauty and eerie feel of the English countryside with equal measure. Vikram Bhatt, the horror specialist of Bollywood has given some good films in this genre like Raaz and 1920. However, his last film Raaz Reboot did not evoke as much scares. Even 1920: Evil Returns which was directed by Bhushan Patel of Alone fame tanked at the box office. We hope that with this Vikram manages the perfect combo of emotions, romance and horror.