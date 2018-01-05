2.0, Kaala: Rajinikanth’s film slate defines his swag and star power

The Thalaivar and the megastar of the entertainment industry Rajinikanth has redefined the word swag with his kickass attitude and great style. Right from his earlier films like Andha Kanoon and Geraftaar to his recent Sivaji and Kabali, Rajinikanth has impressed everyone, thanks to his charismatic screen presence and aura. However, in the real life, the actor leads a very simple and low-profile life, which is one of the reasons for his huge fan-base across the country. Coming to his film slate, it looks like the megastar is all set to entertain us with his signature style and massy appeal.

2.0 – April 14

2.0 is the sequel to 2010’s blockbuster Enthiran (Robot). Made on the budget of Rs 400 crore, the sci-fi flick is the most expensive Indian film till date. In 2.0, Rajinikanth will reprise the role of scientist Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot. The film will mark the south debut of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who will play the lead antagonist in the film. Amy Jackson who’ll be the female lead will play a crucial part in the narrative. Directed by Shankar, it is the first Indian film, which has been completely shot in 3D and will be released in 3D formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar on his co-star Rajinikanth: He will be very good as a politician)

Kaala – June/July

Rajinikanth is essaying the part of a slum-lord-turned-gangster in Kaala. The gangster drama film is set against the backdrop Mumbai slums and it also stars acting stalwarts Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi along with Huma Qureshi. The story of Kaala revolves around the lives suppressed Tamilians in Mumbai who fight for their equality and rights. The film is directed by Kabali helmer Pa Ranjith and is produced by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films.

Apart from these two films, Rajinikanth might also be seen in filmmaker AR Murugadoss’ next project, which is based on societal issue and will have a strong message. Looking at the Thalaivar’s slate it seems like a double treat for his fans. But out of 2.0 and Kaala, which film has excited you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.