2.0 Teaser Leak: Twitterati tells true Thalaiva fans not to watch the leak verson; furious with makers

Oh No! Just days after the teaser of Rajinikanth’s Kaala got leaked online, it is now the leaked teaser of his big budget extravaganza 2.o that is doing the rounds on the Internet. The one and a half minute video has gone viral and Twitterati is mighty upset about this development. The small video is indicative of the mammoth scale of the film. The whole of India is eagerly awaiting for 2.0 as it is supposed to be the best sci-fi film produced in the country so far. The budget is over 400 crores. As per reports, it is possible that the video got uploaded abroad where a large part of the VFX work is being done. (Also Read: Shocking! Teaser of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 gets LEAKED)

The film stars Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar. This is Akki’s debut in Kollywood. Many people have compared it to Endhiran but the scale is unprecedented. After the teaser of Kaala got leaked, the makers quickly released official teaser. However, a lot of work is still pending on 2.o. In the mean time, Twitterati is upset with the carelessness of the makers for not taking adequate security measures. Others have urged true Thalaiva fans not to watch the leaked version. Fans of Vijay and Ajith have also urged netizens not to share or watch the video. Check out the tweets…(Also Read: Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Gilu Joseph, Kamal Haasan; meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week)

We can see that fans of other superstars like Vijay and Mahesh Babu have urged people not to see it. The film is rightly being referred to as the Pride of Kollywood. Now, we hope that the official teaser comes out soon. The film is supposed to be a war between genetic engineering and humanity. It is made by Shankar Shanmugam who made the hit Robot. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….