2.0 Teaser Leak: Twitterati tells true Thalaiva fans not to watch the leak verson; furious with makers

Oh No! Just days after the teaser of Rajinikanth’s Kaala got leaked online, it is now the leaked teaser of his big budget extravaganza 2.o that is doing the rounds on the Internet. The one and a half minute video has gone viral and Twitterati is mighty upset about this development. The small video is indicative of the mammoth scale of the film. The whole of India is eagerly awaiting for 2.0 as it is supposed to be the best sci-fi film produced in the country so far. The budget is over 400 crores. As per reports, it is possible that the video got uploaded abroad where a large part of the VFX work is being done. (Also Read: Shocking! Teaser of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 gets LEAKED)

The film stars Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar. This is Akki’s debut in Kollywood. Many people have compared it to Endhiran but the scale is unprecedented. After the teaser of Kaala got leaked, the makers quickly released official teaser. However, a lot of work is still pending on 2.o. In the mean time, Twitterati is upset with the carelessness of the makers for not taking adequate security measures. Others have urged true Thalaiva fans not to watch the leaked version. Fans of Vijay and Ajith have also urged netizens not to share or watch the video. Check out the tweets…(Also Read: Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Gilu Joseph, Kamal Haasan; meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week)

Humble request guys…. Please don’t share the #2point0Teaser ….it is 2 years big project for Shankar and whole crew…

Please don’t do that to them…. Request from all #thalapathyfans — Vijay’s lover Nandhu (@my_vijay007) March 4, 2018

#2Point0Teaser leak is ridiculous. Second teaser to leak in as many days. Gutted. @superstarrajini @shankarshanmugh — Vinodh Govindan (@vinodh_srkhan) March 4, 2018

Shocking!!! #2point0 teaser leaked online by some miscreants.What fun people get by this??? Many peoples years of hardwork, creativity, sweat and more is involved. Strict action must be taken against the offenders. #Rajinikanth #AkshayKumar #2point0Teaser #Shankar #ARRahman — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) March 4, 2018

All super star Mahesh Babu fans 🙏🙏Please don’t share the #2Point0 leaked teaser

Teaser share chetha MB fans ki bad name vathundhi 👈👈👈👈#Oscars #2point0Teaser #BharatAneNenu #BharatAneNenuon20thapril pic.twitter.com/jZNFbto1gq — Odisha Super🌟Mahesh Fans Club ™️ (@VMaheshbabudhfm) March 4, 2018

Kind request to all.! Please lend your full support for #Superstar .! Delete the video if you have uploaded it.. You are spoiling your star’s name.!!👌 They’ll never encourage this at all.. DELETE IT.. DON’T SHARE…#2point0Teaser

Kollywood’s Pride.! pic.twitter.com/H2tRh9PYBq — Joysusai (@Joysusai1) March 4, 2018

400 crore worth project ‘s teaser doing rounds in Facebook! Suck leaks just kill the excitement! #2point0Teaser @shankarshanmugh sir, pls@do something about it 😭🙏🏻 — S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) March 4, 2018

Waking up to a unimaginable #2Point0Teaser 😱 Born genius #Shankar sir 🙏 Teaser was 🔥 But it’s bad to see such a top notch effort getting leaked ! Avoid sharing ! #2Point0 — Rajĸυмaя ♥ (@Rajj8990) March 4, 2018

I have not watched #2Point0 leaked teaser and will not watch it… Am sure a true thalaivar veriyan will not watch it…. Let’s support our @superstarrajini , the efforts of @shankarshanmugh Sir & the whole team by not watching it..Shame on people behind the leak #2point0Teaser — Prasad S N (@prasadsn85) March 4, 2018

Shocking to know #2point0Teaser is leaked on-line.. Hope the team takes strict action on the culprits.. Usually, the team releases the official teaser immediately to contain the damage.. Not sure, if the teaser is fully ready now or if the timing is right to release it now.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 4, 2018

Years of Hardwork leaked due to carelessness and Ill mind set of an individual . The excitement this could have built up to would have been massive. #2point0Teaser

Production must implement stern actions on such acts ! — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) March 4, 2018

We can see that fans of other superstars like Vijay and Mahesh Babu have urged people not to see it. The film is rightly being referred to as the Pride of Kollywood. Now, we hope that the official teaser comes out soon. The film is supposed to be a war between genetic engineering and humanity. It is made by Shankar Shanmugam who made the hit Robot. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….