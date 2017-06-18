20 pictures of Salman Khan with children that prove that he will be a great dad!

When will Salman Khan get married? That is one question that has been on the minds of every Bollywood fan since quite some time now. Well, if he does get married, the question will immediately change to when will he have kids. Yep, an ardent fan’s curiosity is never ending. Though, if we think about it, Salman will make a great dad. We have heard of so many incidents that convince us that he will indeed make for a great dad. During the Tubelight shoot in Manali, Salman decided to surprise kids on the sets by getting an artificial rubber swimming pool. The kids were delighted. Kabir Khan promptly gave them a day off and kids had a blast in their cute new pool! Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star is Matin Ray Tangu, a 7-year old kid. Matin loves eating ice creams and the softie machine was arranged specially for him. So everyday, ice cream in cones were slurped on the sets to stay cool in the hot weather. Matin was extremely happy on the sets thanks to that. Even Salman would indulge in a little ice cream from time to time. And on one such day, Matin challenged the superstar to an ice cream face-off and the actor was completely game for it. With the whole crew cheering for them, both of them managed to eat 20 ice cream cones in total!

We have seen so many pictures of Salman with kids and every single one of them has warmed the cockles of our hearts. Certainly the actor loves kids and will sure have some in future. Well, for now, we have these super cute and adorable set of pictures that speak for the notion that Salman will be a great dad!

Salman has time and again said that he wants to have children, but the only problem is that he doesn’t want to get married. “Yes, I’d like to have a child but the problem with that is with the child the mother comes along. If I can avoid the mother and have a child I wouldn’t mind two or three,” the actor said in an interview in 2016.

“Well, I’ve been saying this for so many years now and will be saying so for many more to come, I guess. Why should I marry? One marries to have children, but I already have children! My nieces and nephews are my children. I wanted to marry to make babies, but now I have them, so marriage isn’t that important, is it?” Salman had said in an interview in 2011.