20 years of Ishq: Top 5 comic scenes of Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla and Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer film which will tickle you silly

On this date in 1997, Indra Kumar’s directorial, Ishq, which featured top actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol, released. The film has completed 20 years today and is still considered as one of the best comedy films in Bollywood. The film revolved around four primary characters – Raja (Aamir), Ajay (Ajay Devgn), Madhu (Juhi Chawla) and Kajal (Kajol), who fall in love with each other but face opposition from their parents due to their economic status. The relevant plot, along with great comic timing and superb direction, made this film a huge box office success.

Apart from the lead actors, the superb punches delivered by supporting actors like Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania, late Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Dalip Tahil, made this film a cult classic. Made on a budget of Rs 11 crore, Ishq collected Rs 45 crore and turned out to be one of the highest grossers of 1997. The songs of Ishq also became a rage at that time. Tracks like Neend Churai Meri, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai and Dekho Dekho Jaanam still make us groove. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s new tactic will surely surprise Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan)

Now that Ishq completes two decades, we bring the five comic scenes, which will definitely make you nostalgic after making you go LOL…