2017 belonged to smaller movies like Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – here’s how

2017 has been an average year when it comes to Bollywood. Of course, this was the year where Baahubali 2 became India’s highest grossing movie of all time, but Bollywood cannot take credit for the success of a Telugu movie. So when we just talk about purely Bollywood business this year, the highest grossing movie, Raees, only made Rs 137.51 crore. 2017 has been a year where both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan disappointed. Akshay Kumar may have a great run, but both his movies Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha couldn’t beat Raees.

But which movie became the highest grossing of the year shouldn’t matter anymore henceforth. It is about time that we change the way we look at the business of a movie based on how larger its profit is, and not on whether it made it to the Rs 100 crore club. With the increasing costs of an A-lister vehicle, the movies need to earn a lot more than just Rs 100 crore to make it a hit.

On the other hand, 2017 also has been the year where smaller movies with much lesser budgets and screens made a killing at the box office. They may not have been part of the overhyped Rs 100 crore club, but their profit percentage shares have been double compared to some of the biggest movies of the year. Prime examples being, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi and Ratna Pathak Shah’s Lipstick Under My Burkha. Here’s how these movies fared compared to their far bigger, glossier big budget Friday competitors when it comes profit margin and revenue per screen. (trade figures are taken from Box Office India, Bollywood Hungama and Wikipedia)

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan vs Baadshaho

(*Still running – approximate figures)

Bareilly Ki Barfi vs A Gentleman vs Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Lipstick Under My Burkha vs Munna Michael

Hindi Medium vs Half Girlfriend

As you can clearly see from the comparisons, the smaller movies have been trumping the bigger ones with ease. A primary reason for this phenomenon is that audiences today are fed up with movies that have a beautiful but empty shell, and are preferring to go for content driven movies. Glossier movies may get you a good start at the box office, but in the long run, movies like Hindi Medium and Bareilly Ki Barfi endear themselves to the viewers.

However, last Friday’s box office results have been pretty positive as both Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan managed to win over its audience. So it’s not that big budget movies don’t have lost appeal, you just need to know which section of the audience is right for your film. Rest is all upto what you serve.