21 box office records made by Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone – Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat in just 4 days!

It’s records galore for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat. After facing several protests and controversies, Padmaavat has finally hit the screens and what a crackling start it has got. The film not only took the best opening of the year, but even collected the highest Republic Day collection till date. But that’s not it. The film has been breaking records left, right and centre! And according to our reckoning, after raking in Rs 114 crore, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has already broken 21 box office records, that too in just four days. Isn’t that incredible or INCREDIBLE? All this has obviously been possible courtesy the tremendous buzz and anticipation, the engaging storyline, the fascinating visuals, wide screen space, the several formats it was released in and the fabulous word of mouth publicity that it got. Anyway, check out our list of 21 box office records that Padmaavat has managed to break till now!

# Biggest opener for Ranveer Singh: After collecting Rs 19 crore on day 1, Padmaavat beat Gunday‘s first day collection (Rs 16.12 crore) to become Ranveer’s biggest opener yet.

# Biggest opener for Shahid Kapoor: Padmaavat beat Shaandaar‘s first day collection (Rs 13.10 crore) to become Shahid’s biggest opener till date.

# Biggest opener for Sanjay Leela Bhansali: SLB’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (Rs 16 crore) was the filmmaker’s biggest opener till date, however Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore) has taken over this record. (ALSO READ – Padmaavat, Dhoom 3, Agneepath, Darr – When villains made Bollywood cash-rich)

# Biggest opener for Ranveer – Deepika as a jodi: The adorable onscreen jodi has done three films till date and Padmaavat is their biggest opener till date after it beat Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela‘s first day collection (Rs 16 crore).

# Biggest opener of 2018: After raking in Rs 19 crore on day one, Padmaavat is now also the biggest opener of 2018.

# Highest Republic Day collection: Padmaavat created a huge record on January 26 (Republic Day). The film earned Rs 32 crore, beating Raees (Rs 26.30 crore) and Jai Ho (Rs 25 crore), to become the highest Republic Day grosser.

# Highest single day collection for Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat gave Ranveer Singh his highest single day collection after raking in Rs 32 crore on day 2.

# Highest single day collection for Shahid Kapoor: After Padmaavat collected Rs 32 crore on day 2, Shahid Kapoor got his highest single day collection ever.

# Highest single day collection for Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Rs 32 crore is also the highest single day collection for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film yet.

# Highest single day collection for Ranveer – Deepika as a jodi: Ranveer – Deepika have now given a hattrick of hits and while each film has raked in a huge sum, Padmaavat has given the jodi its highest single day collection after it earned Rs 32 crore on day 2.

# Highest single day collection in 2018: Padmaavat‘s day 2 collection of Rs 32 crore is also the highest single day collection in 2018 till now.

# Highest opening weekend grosser for Ranveer Singh: After raking in Rs 114 crore over the extended first weekend, Padmaavat became Ranveer Singh’s highest opening weekend grosser yet. Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (Rs 52.75 crore) held this record before.

# Highest opening weekend grosser for Shahid Kapoor: Padmaavat (Rs 114 crore) beat Udta Punjab (Rs 38.30 crore) to become Shahid’s highest opening weekend grosser yet. (ALSO READ – Not Padmaavat or Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh loved Deepika Padukone in THIS film)

# Highest opening weekend grosser for Deepika Padukone: After beating Happy New Year‘s first weekend collection (Rs 108.86 crore), Padmaavat (Rs 114 crore) has emerged as Deepika Padukone’s highest opening weekend grosser till date.

# Highest opening weekend grosser for Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have always had a fantastic run at the box office over the first weekend, however Padmaavat has had the best till date. The period film raked in Rs 114 crore over the opening weekend to beat Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (Rs 52.75 crore) and become SLB’s highest opening weekend grosser yet.

# Highest opening weekend grosser for Ranveer – Deepika as a jodi: After beating Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela (Rs 52.75 crore), Padmaavat (Rs 114 crore) has become the jodi’s highest opening weekend grosser till date.

# Fastest Rs 100 crore film for Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in four days to become Ranveer’s fastest Rs 100 crore film yet. Bajirao Mastani (9 days) held this record earlier.

# Fastest Rs 100 crore film for Sanjay Leela Bhansali: The period drama is also the fastest SLB film to reach Rs 100 crore.

# Fastest Rs 100 crore film for Ranveer – Deepika as a jodi: After beating Bajirao Mastani (9 days), Padmaavat (4 days) has also become the jodi’s fastest Rs 100 crore film.

# Fastest Rs 100 crore film for 2018: The only Rs 100 crore film of 2018 till now, Padmaavat is also currently the fastest hundred crore film till now.

# Shahid Kapoor’s first Rs 100 crore film: Padmaavat has also become Shahid Kapoor’s first and only Rs 100 crore film till date. (ALSO READ – Padmaavat: Wobbly knees, ice baths and near mental breakdown, Ranveer Singh shares the journey of becoming Khilji)

So these were the 21 box office records that Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat has broken in just four days. However, let us tell you that these are just domestic box office records. If we take into consideration the overseas records, the number would be in excess of 30. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.