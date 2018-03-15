25 lessons to learn from the most successful young actress of Bollywood – Alia Bhatt

It’s Alia Bhatt‘s birthday today. She has turned 25. It has only been six years since her debut in Bollywood since Student Of The Year hit the theatres in 2012. But she has already become the most loved, most sought-after and the most talented young actress of Bollywood. Personally speaking, I didn’t really have high hopes for her after watching her on SOTY. I dismissed her as just another star kid joining Bollywood. But she proved me, and I am sure a million others, wrong by doing Highway. She had herself tweeted about the film saying how the film changed her life. Since then, this powerhouse of talent has only impressed everyone with her acts. With every film of hers she has added a new feather in her cap. I am glad that she surprised me with Highway because when it comes to actresses, that’s a rarity. Alia started early which has worked tremendously well in her favour. She has more years to her credit with much more good films ready to be signed. In these six years, she has managed to do certain things that are simply majestic. There is so much to learn from this 25-year old wonder and we have listed them down just for you!

#Nepotism didn’t get her to the top

Yes, Alia debuted in a glossy Karan Johar film but it was sheer talent that took her so far. Like I said before, from dismissing her as just another star kid in the industry to respecting her, Alia has proved this adage wrong that she became a star because of Mahesh Bhatt (her father) or KJo (her mentor). Highway was not a Dharma Productions’ film, neither was Udta Punjab.

#Versatile

For an actress who is so young, doing fluffy romantic dramas could have been the best way forward but Alia didn’t think so. After SOTY, she chose a Highway. Even in Dear Zindagi, despite having Shah Rukh Khan in every frame, her presence couldn’t be dwarfed. But it doesn’t mean she completely shifted to serious cinema. There was also films in the Dulhania series, which were entertainers.

#Risk taker

Playing an abused kid who gets kidnapped only to fall for her captor in Highway to being a raped woman in Udta Punjab with a history of drug abuse – Alia never cared about building an image. It’s a risk for an actor so young to do such intense characters but she had no qualms.

#More than just social

Alia’s social media account, especially Instagram, is a treasure trove. It has the many moods of the actress. In fact, it’s exactly what Alia is in real life – spunky, versatile, fresh, funny and cute. It’s just an extension of her personality. Her Insta bio even reads – Moody, Floaty, Fire and DESIRE! She teaches how to be ‘you’ on social media at a time when people try to be all happy and bright on their accounts but are miserable in real life.

#Let personal be personal

Alia is a smart woman too. She knows her love life is a topic of much discussion – something that comes with the job. But she neither validates nor denies the stories. Her alleged love story with Sidharth Malhotra has made headlines number of times but the actress never made any comment on it that could be taken as a confirmation.

#No camp-ing please

Alia will always be close to Karan Johar. He gave her the first film of her career…also her first hit. But that doesn’t mean she is a permanent member of his camp. She has done films with Ekta Kapoor, Eros and others as well.

#Catfights? Not with Alia

twinning & winning 💪🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:25am PST

It’s believed that actresses can never be friends. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s friendship will shut all those who think so. They are thick! Presently, Alia is being linked to Ranbir Kapoor, who was Katrina’s ex, but there is no friction between the two. Not just Katrina, Alia is friends with Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha…literally everyone!

#Youth icon

Alia is the perfect youth icon. Every millennial is hooked to their social media feeds, including Alia, but her posts resonate so much more than what others post. It could be a picture of a cat or a nice dress that she has spotted. She is working round the clock but is also having a lot of fun. She has already streamlined her life. Unlike the indecisive youth of today, Alia knows where she is headed.

#An idol for all ages

Alia may be just 25 but the way she conducts herself in public needs to be a lesson for women of all ages. She knows how to dress for the occasion, how to greet people, how to acknowledge her fans and also exude a lot of confidence.

#The power to laugh at herself

After she made a boo boo on Koffee With Karan, Alia became the butt of all jokes. Had this been anyone else, they would have stayed away from such quizzes forever. Nobody wants to be perceived as someone with a low IQ. But Alia did something totally incredible. She punned on herself by doing a video where she aces an IQ test. We doubt there’s any other actress as sporting as Alia.

#An out-and-out Mahesh Bhatt child

Mahesh Bhatt is known to be opinionated and someone who has a carefree existence. Alia has imbibed the same qualities. She gets linked to a lot of actors but she never bothers to respond to any of that. She is here to act…people can speculate all they want.

#Love thy animals

We all know her love for animals. She is a celeb and thus, in her own sweet way, she has made it amply clear that she loves animals, especially cats. She has often spoken about how much she adores her feline Edward. In fact, in this regards, she is so much like scores of cat lovers out there. She loves to come home to Eddie.

#Wearing clothes her age

Alia Bhatt is only 25 and thus, she likes to add a lot of colour and texture to her outfits. She has always worn age-appropriate clothes. If she is seen in a dungaree, she rocks separates as well. She likes to wear vibrant and cool colours, which are a reflection of her personality. That’s a fashion guide on how to look 25 when you are 25! You shouldn’t dress twice your age.

#Right scripts, right films

Alia is well aware of what her fans want. Once she has established that she is a fab actress, she has consistently done films that accentuate the performer in her. So you have Highway, Udta Punjab and also Dear Zindagi. But she never shied away from a Shaandar or a Badrinath Ki Dulhania or a Kapoor & Sons also for that matter. The latter was essentially a film on brothers but nobody could ignore Alia in it. Keeping a balanced career is important and the actress knows it pretty well.

#Loves Kareena Kapoor but doesn’t ape her

When Alia debuted, people saw yet another Kareena Kapoor in her. But Highway changed everything. That proves she considers Kareena as her idol but she never tries to follow the path taken by Bebo. She has carved her own niche, which we are sure Kareena, too, will be proud of.

#Family goals

Alia loves her family. Shaheen is her rock, her mother her inspiration, her father her go-to person for advice while Pooja Bhatt is her BFF. She has often gone on family vacations with them. That’s so rare in Bollywood!

#No stereotyping

It’s difficult to label her. She doesn’t think that is necessary either. Hence, despite knowing that Varun Dhawan and she make a successful pairing at the box office, she doesn’t do back-to-back movies with him. She doesn’t run after formulas at all!

#Bollywood close, friends closer

More often than not, celebs form friendships in the industry itself and find it difficult to stay in touch with their non-filmi friends. But Alia is an exception. Despite being a star kid, her friend circle include those who aren’t famous. She loves to hang out with them even if one of them is her ex-boyfriend.

#What’s the shame in going de-glam

Alia’s social media feed also reveals how she doesn’t care if she is seen without makeup. She just clicks a selfie if she feels like it. There are so many candid shots of hers on Insta, which prove it’s all about capturing the moment for her and not how she looks in that moment.

#Instagram expert

Blurred nights with flushed cheeks 🎈 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 26, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Instagram is the buzz word now and so when you go to Alia’s account, you will realise, it’s all about being herself. What she is feeling at that point in time or what she wants the world to know. She even slyly puts up pictures with people she is rumoured to be having an affair with. There will be a pic with Sidharth Malhotra but there will also be one with Ranbir Kapoor.

#Oh Fresh!

Alia will be seen with three actors in the upcoming films, with whom she has never worked with before – Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. 2018 will be so fresh for her! Experimenting is the name of the game for her.

#Fit and fab

Not much is talked about her fitness regime but she is as clued into it as is Katrina Kaif. Her workout videos on her Instagram page prove that Alia loves to stay fit.

#Feminist and in the right way

Like every actress, Alia also advocates feminism but there is absolute clarity on what she is saying. She had said how feminism is not about man bashing but gender equality. Remember she is all of 25 and understands the meaning of feminism better than a lot of people senior to her!

#On a song



Alia is multi-talented. She is not just an actor but a singer as well. In fact, after she sang Samjhawan, we felt she should sing in all her films.

#Young and highly successful

Alia earns the highest in the young actresses’ bracket. She has been around for only six years but already commands Rs 7-8 crore per film. And trust us, she deserves every penny!