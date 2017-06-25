25 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: 25 romantic songs of the superstar you’d want to play on loop today

Shah Rukh Khan has raised the bar for romance so high that no other actor or non-actor can match up to it. Forget gestures but the actor has had the most romantic songs in his film career. Ah, we don’t blame them! King Khan can make anything look romantic. After having grown up watching his films and listening to his songs, I can say I’m a die-hard romantic at heart. Twitter is going crazy over SRK completing 25 years in Bollywood and we’re hoping the Badshah is going throw a party soon to celebrate.

He took to Twitter to share his feelings about turning 25 in the industry. He thanked all his fans for being there for him all these years. He tweeted,” Went 2 bed early cos been a hectic week.Woke up for no reason & realised I am 25 yrs old.Will deal with all this love tom.Thx for bearing me”. From a psychopath lover in Darr to a sweet and charming romantic boy in a lot movies and a heartbroken lover in Devdas, SRK has played almost all shades of romantic onscreen. Since it’s a nice rainy Sunday, which is already so romantic, here’s a curated playlist for you guys so you can feel what we feel at the moment. (ALSO READ: This is how Shah Rukh Khan feels after completing 25 years in Bollywood)

Tujhe Dekha Toh – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Jaadu Teri Nazar – Darr

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track

Suno Na – Chalte Chalte

Main Agar Kahoon – Om Shanti Om

Humko Humise Chura Lo – Mohabbatein

Bairi Piya – Devdas

Suraj Hua Maddham – Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum

Meri Mehbooba – Pardes

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon – Yes Boss

Dil Se Re – Dil Se

Pyar Kar – Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Tere Naina – My Name Is Khan

Kal Ho Na Ho title track

Roshni Se – Asoka

Main Yahaan Hu – Veer Zaara

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Gerua – Dilwale

Jaati Hoon Main – Karan Arjun

Baazigar O Baazigar – Baazigar

Mitwa – Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Mehndi Lagake Rakhna – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Zaalima – Raees

Aana Mere Pyaar Ko – Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – Duplicate

Manwa Laage – Happy New Year

So which one of these songs are your favourite? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more