3 reasons why Mouni Roy is perfect for Akshay Kumar’s Gold

After almost two months of speculation, it is finally revealed that Mouni Roy is a part of Akshay Kumar’s Gold. The TV diva will reportedly start her shoot in the month of August and devote around 20-25 days to the film. Gold is a patriotic film that talks about India’s first win at the Olympics post Independence. Akshay Kumar who can be termed as the ‘most nationalistic actor’ in term of film choices will play the role of the hockey player. The flick will be directed by Reema Kagti. Mouni had always maintained that she is happy being a A-lister on TV and won’t do any film for the heck of it. The production and script is important for her. Gold meets all those parameters and it is not surprising that she agreed to be a part of it. Here are three reasons why we feel she is perfect for the role. (Also Read: Finally it’s happening! Mouni Roy to begin shooting for Akshay Kumar’s Gold in August?)

Desi appeal

With her Indian looks and image, she is the perfect choice for a desi girl. The character of the girl is a very Indian one and fits Mouni to the tee. Moreover, she is way popular than many film actresses in the hinterland of India. People love her as Shivanya/Shivangi and she is a representative of a spirited woman/snakewoman. Gold, with its sporting background calls for an actress with charisma and screen presence, which Mouni has in loads. (Also Read: Mouni Roy’s latest fashion outing is everything you want in your wardrobe)

Leaves 🍃 and petals 🥀attend me. I am ready ~Slyvia Plath A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Research oriented

Fans of Mouni know how much she loves history. Gold is set in 1948 and we are sure the makers won’t have to guide Mouni on how to research for it. She is a voracious reader and loves everything with an antique touch. She is a beauty with brains. Mouni is an English Honours graduate and a certified bookworm. No stress on prepping her up for a role, like people have to do with many other actresses.

Star quality

As per data research agency, Mouni Roy’s Shivanya is one of the top 10 most loved characters in India. This is simply huge. The lady is already a fashion icon and counted amongst India’s sexiest women. In an interview, Mouni told us that it is not looks but how a man speaks that gets her hooked. She has kept people hooked despite the unbelievable stuff Naagin churns out often.

