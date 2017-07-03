3 reasons why we want to see Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been in the news ever since it was announced. The show will be Barun Sobti‘s comeback on television and he will be playing an intense role of Advay Singh Raizada in it. The show had been receiving a lot of backlash after the producer decided to cast Shivani Tomar opposite him and not Sanaya Irani. Barun and Sanaya’s chemistry was one of the reasons why the first season of the show had become so popular. The second season was released online as a web series with two different actors and it did not work as much as the first one.

The producer decided to bring back the show on popular public demand. Though people are super excited to see Barun on the small screen again, they are very sceptical of his chemistry with Shivani and whether their chemistry will create the same magic or not. But if you ask me, I think the show is definitely going to be one of a kind. It’ll be worth a watch and I can give you three reasons why I think I would want to watch the show, despite the missing Barun-Sanaya chemistry in the show. Check it out. (ALSO READ: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 latest promo: Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar’s intense eye lock is what Mills and Boons romances are all about)

The success of the first season of IPKKND

The first season of the show was a tremendous success. In fact, the show was taken off-air only because Barun wanted to walk out of it and give movies a chance. This was probably the first time that a show was taken off-air because an actor had decided to quit. Usually, makers just replace the actor but no one wanted to watch Sanaya romance someone else onscreen in the show. Barun and Sanaya had already raised the bar. Owing to how successful the first season was, we think the makers will definitely manage to create the same magic with the new couple in the third instalment of the show.

Show comes from the makers of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi

Gul Khan produced the first season of IPKKND and is also producing two of the most successful shows currently – Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi. Considering how much people love these two shows at the moment, we have high hopes from IPKKND.

A dark tale

The third season of this show is not just a mushy romantic story but it is a dark plot. All the promos of the show so far are so intriguing that we know we’ll be hooked on to the show. Since the makers have not revealed why Advay’s love is so painful and full of revenge, we’d definitely want to sit and watch to find out.

What are your reasons for watching IPKKND 3? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.