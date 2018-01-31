3 things Mira Rajput revealed after making a runway debut with Shahid Kapoor at LFW 2018

Shahid Kapoor’s wife welcomed the glamorous lifestyle like a champ. She started it slow and subtle with making appearances at parties and events with Shahid. Then she moved on to making a talk show appearance with her hubby on Koffee with Karan. Then she even began to make solo appearances at events and even was the guest speaker at a select few. Now, she has added another feather to the cap as she has made her runway debut at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018. The gorgeous Mira walked with Shahid, making this their first official walk at a fashion show as a couple. And this was just day 1 of the event. Hard to match up to this awesomeness but we will keep a close lookout for what is in store for us next.

Right after the walk, that went as smoothly as it could, Mira interacted with the media with Shahid by her side. The poise and panache that Mira displayed on the ramp, it was hard to believe that she was nervous. But that is the truth, as she revealed…

“I was very nervous before walking. Everyone walk with so much attitude and poise, I was scared off falling, but it was amazing. Shahid made me comfortable!”

Mira, over the time, has also emerged as a person who has an impeccable fashions sense. Rarely has she ever had a miss when it comes to picking the best outfit. Is this because of the circle she runs in now? Or Maybe she was born with it. Here is what she said…

“There is no change in my fashion sense after marriage. What I feel like wearing, whatever I am comfortable in, I wear it. Obviously, I take Shahid’s inputs more now!”

Well, of course, if we are talking to Mira we are going to question her about that one thing that has left the world in awe at the moment – Shahid’s latest release Padmaavat. Mira calls the Sanjay Leela Bhansali biopic her husband’s career-best performance…

It was a visual treat, Shahid gave his career-best performance. It is difficult to play a character which does not have much support of words, but in that only his acting skills shines and Shahid does it with ease. I am proud of him.

How cool is Mira Rajput Kapoor! We would love to see more of her.