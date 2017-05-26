30 years of Mr India: 7 unseen pictures from the sets of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s cult superhero flick that will take you back in time

I may sound like a total geek but I have watched Mr India 186 times, and have loved every moment of it every time. I can quote every dialogue of the movie even in my dreams, and I cheer every time when Mr India kicks the hell out of Mogambo’s ass. It made Anil Kapoor my fave actor of that era, and Sridevi’s Charlie Chaplin act is one of the funniest scenes she has done. And so is that three-way conversation between Sridevi, Mr India and her editor (played by the underrated Annu Kapoor), who has to light a cigarette for an invisible man, while he is still not sure what he is seeing (or in this case, not seeing) is happening! Directed by international film-maker Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor, Mr India is a lesson for any film-maker on how to make a really engaging superhero flick (clue: It doesn’t need to have Rs 100 crore worth VFX).

As the movie completes 30 years, here’s what Boney Kapoor has to say about the movie, “I’m so happy and proud that people remember Mr. INDIA fondly even today.I remember being one of the youngest members behind the camera and today with MOM, I’m the eldest member. With Mr.India we were never dependent on the stardom of the actors, just on the magic of the film. All our fight sequences, stunts and the destruction… it was real-time direction and special effects; not done during post-production.”

On this special occasion, let us share 7 unseen pictures from the sets that will definitely take you back in time…

Maybe it’s time for me to watch Mr India for the 187th time!