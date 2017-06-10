5 amusing statements made by Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor at the launch of Jagga Jasoos song Galti Se Mistake

Ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space in Anurag Basu’s directorial Jagga Jasoos. The second song from the film, Galti Se Mistake, was launched today, and for the first time since their breakup Ranbir and ?Katrina made a public appearance together. Of course a hell lot of awkwardness had to be there, but along with that there were very cute and sweet attempts by both the actors to draw everyone’s attention away from that. They made many amusing statement during the launch event, that made everyone chuckle. Here are the best 5:

Tu Pee Ke Aaya Hai Kya?

During the event Ranbir said, “Not many people know when she [Katrina] did Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, Mashaalah, Kamli, all the great songs, I have a big role to play behind their success. Because I used to help her rehearse. Expressions, variations – I used to do it all.” Then he pointed to Katrina and said, “There is no gratefulness that you have showed about this.” To which Katrina gave the only apt reply in the world, “Tu peeke aaya hai kya?”

This public urination confession!

The song was Galti Se Mistake, so of course the question was what mistake they’d like to repeat. While Katrina dodged the question, Ranbir said “I’m sure everyone wants me to say it’s love, but for me, love isn’t a mistake. I think peeing on the road is mistake but it is too much fun.”

Also, Anurag suggested that he should try urinating from a moving train.

This nicely give it back moment!

When Ranbir was asked to react on the praises he received from Paresh Rawal and Aamir Khan, Katrina interrupted and said, “Maine sikhaya hai isko.”

Ranbir played along and said, “Yea, I’ll give all the credit for this to Katrina. But thank you Aamir sir, Paresh sir.”

Ranbir’s a star because of Katrina

At one point Ranbir made a funny revelation about Kat. He said “She always tells me that ‘I have given you two superhits’ – Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani aur Rajneeti. Always. ‘Whatever you are today, it is because of me’. So I felt that when I turn producer for the first time (Ranbir is producing Jagga Jasoos), I would like to be grateful and pay back all that Katrina has done for me. And I promised her, that I will make a superhit for you.”

SRK owes Ranbir Rs 5,000

Did you know Ranbir was the one who titled Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal so? “I want to tell everyone today that the title is mine, I had given it. But the sad part is not that Shah Rukh sir is not giving me credits but is that I had no idea about this reward so, Shah Rukh sir I am coming to Mannat to take my reward. Cash please!” Ranbir revealed.