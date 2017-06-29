5 box office records of Salman Khan that Tubelight failed to make

There are certain expectations that people levy on Salman Khan. It will have a big opening, a rocking first weekend and a tremendous first week which will end with a knockout lifetime collection. It will set new benchmarks that every other film will have to break. But Tubelight has disappointed on all accounts and to think that it is a Salman Khan Eid release, it definitely comes as a shocker. It took the film six days to enter the Rs 100 crore club, which has left people hugely disappointed. Ideally, we would be counting the plethora of records the film would break by this time but at present Trade is busy predicting if Tubelight will manage to make at least Rs 200 crore by the end of its run at the box office. In such a scenario, we present to you five records that the film failed to make and mind you, all those were a cakewalk during Sultan.

Highest occupancy of 2017

Salman Khan‘s films ensure packed theatres but Tubelight became the sour exception. With just 40-50 per cent occupancy on the first day, it couldn’t break Sultan’s 80-90 per cent occupancy record at all.

Highest Eid opener

By earning Rs 36.54 crore on its opening day, Sultan, last year, became the highest Eid opener ever but Tubelight couldn’t touch it. It opened with a disappointing Rs. 21.15 crore last Friday. The start itself was shaky but still people were hopeful that Saturday and Sunday will pull in more crowds because Tubelight is not an usual Salman fare. (Also read: Tubelight box office collection day 6: Salman Khan’s film finally enters the Rs 100 crore club)

Highest pre-Eid opener

Sultan opened a day before Eid and raked in a whopping Rs 36.54 crore. Tubelight was supposed to be better than but we all know what happened there.

Highest opening Eid weekend

Collecting Rs 180 crore and more over the Eid weekend had made Sultan his highest opening weekend grosser ever. Honestly, expecting the same from Tubelight was a bit of a stretch since it didn’t enjoy a 5-day opening weekend. But Bajrangi Bhaijaan had made Rs 100 crore in three days itself and all Tubelight could manage was Rs 64.77 crore.

Fastest Rs 100 crore for an Eid release

Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan took all of three days to make Rs 100 crore but Tubelight struggled to reach that mark. It took the film six days to amass that much money, which says it all.

We wonder what lies ahead for Tubelight, which has turned out to be Salman Khan’s biggest disappointment in recent times.