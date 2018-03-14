5 lessons that Aamir Khan should learn from Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account

Aamir Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today and he has some plans to make the occasion extra special for us. While his contemporaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and even Akshay Kumar are quite active on social media, Aamir was missing from Instagram. The star was active on Twitter but he had no official account on Instagram yet. However his fans were in for a treat today, when the star announced his Insta debut. The Dangal actor is now officially on Instagram and has already clocked in 243K followers within 9 hours. But the road isn’t as easy as it looks. Having a good social media presence is not everyone’s cup of tea and you really need to master the art. You have to be as creative as someone as SRK or as active as Priyanka Chopra to enjoy an immense fan following and popularity. Since the Lagaan actor is still new to this zone and might face hurdles during his initial days, we decided to lend him a helping hand. Here are few tips that Aamir can borrow from Shah Rukh’s Instagram account that might help him in this social media journey. Below is our list of things that we find interesting and essential when it comes to handling one’s Instagram account… Also Read: This famous TV actor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan – Guess who?

Selfies can never go out of fashion

Shah Rukh Khan is obsessed with selfies and he can take it from any possible angle. But that’s not rocket science and anyone can master the art really. We would love to see Aamir Khan clicking selfies and posting it on his Insta account. Now we haven’t seen the actor click too many pictures, so selfies are definitely a must-have and he could add a cherry on the cake by captioning his pictures as smartly as SRK. It’s the actor’s captions that demand more attention than his picture, at times.

Introduce your co-stars

Fans love to see candid pictures or the way their favourite star interacts with his co-stars. Shah Rukh Khan does a fab job when it comes to this. The way he turned Katrina Kaif into his media manager was so cool! It’s witty and adorable at the same time.

Love for the family/kids

Shah Rukh Khan is a family man but how do we know it? His Instagram account should be credited to some extent for letting the belief sink in further. His loving pictures with kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are the ones that get him maximum likes and love from his fans all over the world. We know Aamir, too, loves his kids to the core, so a bit of a display of affection on social media would do no harm, right?

Use of filters

Though Suhana Khan hates when Shah Rukh Khan uses too many filters on his Insta pictures, they’re cool in a way. SRK is addicted to filters and probably uses it in most of his pictures. Though we don’t expect the star to be as much of an addict as SRK, he can still use it in some.

Nostalgia

Is there anyone who hates a bit of nostalgia? People love old memories and adore the stars who take them on a trip down memory lane. Aamir is working in the industry for as long as Shah Rukh Khan and we bet he will have many unseen and candid pictures from his movie sets that are unseen. Sharing them with his fans is only going to inch him closer to them.