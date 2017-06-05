5 moments from Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham trailer we just can’t get over

Allu Arjun‘s Duvvada Jagannadham trailer is finally out and it’s impressive as hell. Allu Arjun flits from one character to another with ease and style in equal measure. Its’ powerful, entertaining, visually compelling and action packed! This festive season, DJ is one movie to watch out for! From he looks of the trailer, Harish Shankar’s film is already a hit in the making. Right from Allu Arjun’s different looks to his chemistry with Pooja Hedge to the fast paced-plot line and scenic visuals – every aspect of this trailer is spot on. Here are 5 moments from Duvvada Jagannadham trailer that we just can’t get over! Also Read: DJ trailer: Allu Arjun is superb as he pulls of a Brahmin and an assassin avatar with equal swag

Scenic locales – The trailer is filled with exotic locales. That scene they were show a spherical building and a concrete miracle of a bridge are simply super! This is definitely of one of Allu Arjun’s most stylish films. The scene in the pool was another eye-catching visual.

Action scenes – This film is not just a love story. There will be high octane action scenes to watch out for! Nobody does action as Bunny! He pulls off his stunts with such swag that you end up whistling and applauding all the way. This time he made the action scenes with him dressed in Brahmin avatar also look stylish! Now that’s some serious swag!

Pooja Hegde-Allu Arjun’s chemistry – After this film, we won’t be surprised if filmmakers want to rope in this pair for their upcoming films. After a long time, we have a sizzling pair to watch out for! Her stunning looks and his rockstar appeal make them one helluva pair. Their chemistry is one of the major highlights of the trailer

Brahmin Avatar – How can someone who pulls off hard core action roles look so innocent? Well, that’s Allu Arjun for you. He not only manages to look innocent in a simple but also shows off some groovy moves in the same look! How does he do it?!

Assassin avatar – There’s his simpleton look and then there’s his uber stylish assassin look. Although both look and dress differently, he brings in swag to both his roles. While the brahmin look was a pleasant surprise, this rockstar look is most loved among fans.

So which moment did you like most from the Duvvada Jaggannadham trailer?