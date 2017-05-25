9 moments from Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer that will tug at your heartstrings

Salman Khan’s next Eid offering is Tubelight. Directed by Kabir Khan the emotional drama is all set to hit the screens on June 23. The first trailer of Tubelight just dropped in and we are bowled over. The trailer takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. It begins with scenes that build tension, and suddenly the tension evaporates with Salman’s entry. For a while it looks like joy ride but things take turn for the worst soon. All this is wrapped in 2 minutes 20 seconds of the trailer. Can we book our tickets already?

There are many moments that impressed us in the trailer. Salman’s endearing act as Laxman, or Tubelight as everyone calls him, is the highlight of this trailer. The war scenes look like they will give us goosebumps when they’ll play out in the theater. Though we were looking forward to see more of Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu in the trailer but possibly their appearances are being saved for the movie. As Kabir Khan said, not everything has been given away in the trailer, and that there are other subplots that make up Tubelight. Well, that has only heightened our expectations from the film, along with these 7 moments from the trailer-

This cute expression!

This scene that almost made us cry

This shirtless race!

This one captivating shot of Zhu Zhu

This cutely funny expression

This post tumbling down expression

This enthusiasm

Watch the trailer once again, here:

Tubelight is loaded with emotions and cinematographically elegant shots. The scenic beauty of Northern India has been capture beautifully by the makers.