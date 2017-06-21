5 moments of Shah Rukh Khan from Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Radha song that made us SIGH heavily – view gifs

Finally Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s Radha song is out. It was indeed quite a long wait what with the announcement having been made yesterday. From the day we saw it, on Monday, we were dying to share it with you. After all, it’s a Shah Rukh Khan song, with him looking million bucks. If you can manage to steal your gaze from him, you might be able to see other stuff in the song but then what’s left of it if you remove SRK. Now that the song is out and we have watched it countless number of times, we thought of officially drooling over the man. His smile, his gaze, his dancing, his laughter, his abs… SIGH! We have accumulated a few GIFs from the song which made our heart flutter so badly that we had to tell ourselves, ‘Breathe! Breathe!’ But then why should we have fun alone. Let’s sigh on him collectively…what say?

#Palat…

You see this GIF and feel like telling him, ‘Palat…’ The way he looks at Anushka is everything! We mean we might just melt if he looks at us like that!

#Main naagin dance nachna

So Shah Rukh Khan decides to go with the flavour of the season in terms of television here. He does the Naagin dance with Anushka Sharma. Mouni Roy, doesn’t he do it better than you?

#Naach meri jaan

Shah Rukh Khan plays a Punjabi guy in the film and thus, he goes all out when it comes to dancing. Look at his swag here…

#Abs-tastic

Shah Rukh Khan pulls up his shirt and shows us his abs. We fainted for a second and then composed ourselves. This man will kill us one day. Death by hotness! We also liked the sweet way Anushka tries to follow suit…. so aww!

#Steam up

So Shah Rukh Khan plays a cheap character. Hey…he admitted it himself in the first mini trail video. Here, too, towards the end he asks Anushka to make the song sound a bit hot. Seduction? Well, subtlety is a virtue only SRK possesses in Bollywood.

No point asking your boyfriends to be like Shah Rukh Khan. He is one and only who can make girls swoon over him even at 52. Oh yeah… the song was fun too, whatever little we managed to see while ogling at him.