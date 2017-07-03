5 observations we made about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming from the early reviews

It looks like Hollywood is going to beat Bollywood again this week. While there are a couple of Bollywood releases this Friday in the form of the comedy Guest iin London and the intriguing Sridevi-starrer Mom, all eyes will be on this superhero movie from the West – Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes in our country, and even though the character has been rebooted three times on screen in the last two decades, we are still excited to see him on screen again swinging from one building to another and fighting villains. So Tom Holland is our new Peter Parker, having already made his debut as the spidey in Captain America: Civil War. Robert Downey Jr will also reprise his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the movie, while Michael Keaton plays the villain. Jon Watts directs this one.

The movie, which opened for early press screenings last week in the US, has got favourable reviews with many claiming it as a fun superhero movie. We have gone through some of the reviews, and here are five observations we made about the movie from them. Don’t worry, there are no spoilers in there!

Best Spidey ever!

While the movie in itself has found a varied amount of critical reception – with some hailing it as the best Spider-Man movie made, while some calling it a so-so affair – the praises for Tom Holland have been unanimous. Many call him the best Spider-Man to come on screen, mainly because he is the right age to play Parker and he brings in a lot of amusing charm to the role.

It’s not Iron Man 4

When we saw a lot of Iron Man in the trailers, there were doubts in our mind that he would steal the thunder away from little Parker. ‘Cos that’s what Robert Downey Jr is really good at. Thankfully, the trailers were kind of misleading it seems, since Homecoming is a proper Spider-Man movie, and the reviews claim that RDJ has less screentime.

The villain part done right

MCU was always blamed for not having a really good villain after Loki (Tom Hiddleston), with most of them being a standard two-dimensional foe to take down. However, Michael Keaton‘s take on the Vulture kind of remedies this, as the reviews called him a layered villain with believable motives and humanised to the core. And there are chances of him returning to the franchise.

No Mary Jane or Gwen Stacy

Both of Peter Parker’s famous love interests, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy, will not be there in the new movie. Instead, we have two new girls, who are not from the comics, playing with his affections in the movie – Laura Hallier’s Liz Allan and Zendaya’s Michelle. However, there is a hint that one of them could be a different version of either Stacy or Watson, protected by a different name too.

One of the best post-credit scenes in MCU

Like every MCU movie, even Homecoming has two post-credit scenes, one of which is said to be one of the BEST post-credit scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Our bets are that it has something to do with Infinity War, in which Spider-Man will appear next. BTW, the above pic has nothing to do with the post-credits scenes.

So are you excited about Spider-Man: Homecoming like us? Wait for our complete review that will come up in a couple of days…