5 people Kangana Ranaut waged a war against by featuring in AIB’s video including Shah Rukh Khan, Pehredaar Piya ki and IODEX

So Kangana Ranaut does it again. As if making outrageous statements against Hrithik Roshan and others wasn’t enough, she shot a whole song on her ‘vagina.’ Oops, sorry…we mean she took on every stereotype that Bollywood adheres to all the time because she has a ‘vagina.’ What she meant was since she is a girl, whenever she speaks up for herself, she is accused of playing the victim card. To be honest, we kind of like the manner in which the video has been shot and takes a potshot at everything formulaic in Bollywood. But it also rubs a lot of people the wrong way, including Shah Rukh Khan. Now, as you can see in the video, the whole set is reminiscent of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Yes, it begins by taking a dig at Karan Johar‘s film, which is pretty obvious. It suits the premise and her equation with the filmmaker. It also shows how actresses are treated in the industry – as mere props and nothing else. Every time she has an opinion, she is called a diva. So when a hero suggests the same change in a script that the heroine did 10 minutes ago, it is called as creative feedback while she is asked to just go with it. But that’s nothing compared to the numerous digs she took at other stars in the industry. Check it out right here…

Shah Rukh Khan and fat paycheques

SRK had started putting the name of his actresses before him since Chennai Express. While that’s a cool gesture, it doesn’t overlook the fact that he draws a heftier salary than his heroines in any film. That thought didn’t escape Kangana’s musical taunt.

Malaika and Zandu Balm…sorry Iodex

Kangana explains to the director how a physicist can’t dance to lyrics that suggest rubbing Iodex on her chest. Does that ring a bell? Mein zandu balm hui…darling tere liye. In Malaika’s defense, the balm company did take offense to their product being used in the song.

Jacqueline Fernandez and kalaiyaan objectification

Bollywood couldn’t even leave a heroine’s wrist alone…objectified that too! We aren’t saying this, Kangana did!

Age difference or pedophilia?!

Kangana also takes a dig at all the 50-plus stars who like to romance actresses half their age only. She called them ‘Buzurg’ (Elderly)…OUCH!

Flavour of the season…Pehredaar Piya Ki

The makers might have been shocked when Pehredaar Piya Ki got the axe and Kangana Ranaut doesn’t even leave that.

Check out the whole song right here…

God, please make Simran release sooner than later! Why you ask? Only then people will talk more about Kangana Ranaut’s acting skills than her outrageous statements.