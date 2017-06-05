5 pictures of Katrina Kaif that will keep you sailing through the week

Katrina Kaif has a smile to die for, eyes that light up with mirth every time she smiles and a disposition that will make you want to talk to her for hours. No wonder then that she, too, loves herself just as much as we do! And now that she has taken on social media, she is sharing all the self-love there and it is no surprise that her fans are loving every bit of it.

Katrina is acing the social media game like a pro. Who would have thought a private person like her will ever be the queen of social media. Since the time she has made her fabulous debut on Facebook, she has been posting gorgeous pictures of herself, with goofy captions and winning hearts, one post at a time. If that was not enough for you, the pretty diva decided to join Instagram as well, thus ensuring that we almost never get off our phones and constantly stare at her. Seriously, you might even forget what day of the week it is, staring at pictures of Katrina Kaif.

So, we came up with a plan. We have found out a way for you to keep track of the day of the week with a calendar featuring the best of Kat’s clicks. A week-calendar featuring Katrina! Yeah, thank us later.

Just look at these pictures of Katrina through rest of the week, and see how time flies…

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Katrina will be next be seen in Jagga Jasoos. The movie has been directed by Anurag Basu, and is generating excellent hype on social media. She has also started shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, a sequel to her hit 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger.